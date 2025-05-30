SUPERMAN Predicted To Open With $156 - 175 Million During Its Opening Domestic Weekend

With a little over 5 weeks to go, Superman is already picking up traction on social media. The current forecast for Superman is bigger than most were probably expecting, as The Man of Steel is looking towards a huge $154 - 175 million opening weekend and is currently expected to win the Box Office Summer.

The James Gunn Superman has a low-end of $154 million, a high-end prediction of $185 million, and a pinpoint of $175 million. This would not only be the biggest Superman opening of all time, but the biggest DC opening of all time. This is much higher than anything Zack Snyder and the Snyderverse ever produced.

However, this may not be entirely accurate, and the outcome could go either way. The Flash was also projected to open with huge numbers, but dropped off immensely when the Scarlett Speedster finally hit cinemas, but without Ezra Miller attached to the project and the reek of Snyderverse finally dead. This might not be an issue for the Last Son of Krypton.

With other predictions from Box Office Theory, they predicted Thunderbolts* to open with $70 million, and The New Avengers opened to $74 million. Out by just $4 million. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning was also predicted to gross $75 million in its opening weekend, and ultimately grossed $79 million. This prediction was off by just $4 million as well. Captain America: Brave New World also had similar projections of $96 million, but grossed $88 million.

Also what's been projected is Superman's final box office gross, and the numbers are incredible. Analyst predicts that Superman could end up being the biggest box office gross of the Summer. Superman domestic gross has a low-end projection of $392 million, a high-end projection of $510,000,000 million, and the pinpoint of $477,000,000.

This could be the perfect start for the new DCU.

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

James Gunn

David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman / Kal-El

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific

Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern

Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent

Neva Howell as Martha Kent

Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Skylar Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard

Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant

Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica / The Engineer

Alan Tudyk as Robot 4

Michael Rooker as Robot 5

Ozu as Krypto