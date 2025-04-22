SUPERMAN Promo Art Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Reveal In-Universe Logos For The Daily Planet, More

Last week's "Superman Day" saw the first wave of merchandise for DC Studios' Superman officially revealed, and the floodgates now appear to have fully opened.

In this latest wave of promo art for the DCU reboot, we have some great shots of the Man of Tomorrow taking flight. "Look Up" appears to be a tagline that we'll see a lot of heading into the summer as filmmaker James Gunn looks to embrace the hero's comic book roots.

On that note, there are some fun shots of Superman and Krypto with comic book-inspired artwork. We also have a couple of in-universe logos for both The Daily Planet and the "Metropolis Meteors: baseball team.

A lot is riding on Superman as it will have to set the tone for the new DCU. The movie faces stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but box office aside, DC Studios needs to convince fans and moviegoers alike that this brand deserves a second chance.

"Playing Superman was the most challenging role of my career for its scope and physical demands," David Corenswet recently explained. "Two sides of the same person, a dichotomy dictated by circumstances, the environment and the secret."

"I focus on doing my best for the director, the crew and my colleagues who have worked at the top of their abilities for months or years," the Superman star continued. "If I do well for them, I think I've done everything possible."

Regardless of what becomes of Superman this July, we still have Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns on the way in 2026. Make no mistake about it, though, if the reboot bombs, then Warner Bros. will likely consider going back to the drawing board on its DC plans.

You can check out this newly revealed Superman promo art in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.