SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Undergone Significant Changes Following Recent Test-Screening

We've been hearing conflicting reports about James Gunn's Superman for months at this stage. While initial word from the first internal screenings was not especially positive, reports from more recent test-screenings of the DCU reboot definitely sounded more optimistic.

At the end of the day, opinions are always going to vary, but even disregarding anything we've been hearing from outside sources, the fan responses to the various trailers and spots we've seen suggest that Gunn's take on the Man of Steel is not going to be to everyone's taste (again, this was to be expected).

We know there's a lot riding on this first DCU movie, and Gunn, Peter Safran and everyone else at Warner Bros./DC Studios are clearly doing their best to deliver a Superman film that appeals to the widest possible audience. This often involves a last-minute rally in the editing room, and World Of Reel is now claiming that the movie has indeed undergone some big changes following the most recent screening.

According to Jordan Ruimy, "tensions are high at Warner Bros., where CEO David Zaslav and DC Studios leads James Gunn and Peter Safran are scrutinizing every frame to avoid another franchise misfire."

Apparently, up to 25 minutes have been trimmed from an earlier version of the movie, which was said to "lean heavier on humor." Ruimy also claims that "one of the film’s editors was quietly removed mid-process, leading to a slight reworking of the film’s structure. This was somewhat of a tweak, and signaled a slight shift in how the story was being presented. Some key sequences were shuffled, and minor scenes were added during recent reshoots."

It's worth noting that this report is very similar to a previous breakdown from @ViewerAnon, who hasn't heard anything about a plot restructure.

I've been told that when you include every round of pickups/reshoots/whatever-you-want-to-call them, there was less than a week of total additional photography on SUPERMAN. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 27, 2025

How much attention should we pay to this? Ruimy has been doing this a long time and has broken some major scoops over the years. That said, he hasn't always been seen as the most... unbiased source when it comes to this movie for whatever reason, so best to file this report squarely in the rumor category.

A final test-screening is reportedly being held this week, so we'll be sure to keep you updated if there's anything to report.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."