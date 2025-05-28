SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Undergone Significant Changes Following Recent Test-Screening

If a new report is to be believed, James Gunn's Superman may have undergone some fairly significant changes following the most recent test-screening...

By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've been hearing conflicting reports about James Gunn's Superman for months at this stage. While initial word from the first internal screenings was not especially positive, reports from more recent test-screenings of the DCU reboot definitely sounded more optimistic.

At the end of the day, opinions are always going to vary, but even disregarding anything we've been hearing from outside sources, the fan responses to the various trailers and spots we've seen suggest that Gunn's take on the Man of Steel is not going to be to everyone's taste (again, this was to be expected).

We know there's a lot riding on this first DCU movie, and Gunn, Peter Safran and everyone else at Warner Bros./DC Studios are clearly doing their best to deliver a Superman film that appeals to the widest possible audience. This often involves a last-minute rally in the editing room, and World Of Reel is now claiming that the movie has indeed undergone some big changes following the most recent screening.

According to Jordan Ruimy, "tensions are high at Warner Bros., where CEO David Zaslav and DC Studios leads James Gunn and Peter Safran are scrutinizing every frame to avoid another franchise misfire."

Apparently, up to 25 minutes have been trimmed from an earlier version of the movie, which was said to "lean heavier on humor." Ruimy also claims that "one of the film’s editors was quietly removed mid-process, leading to a slight reworking of the film’s structure. This was somewhat of a tweak, and signaled a slight shift in how the story was being presented. Some key sequences were shuffled, and minor scenes were added during recent reshoots."

It's worth noting that this report is very similar to a previous breakdown from @ViewerAnon, who hasn't heard anything about a plot restructure.

How much attention should we pay to this? Ruimy has been doing this a long time and has broken some major scoops over the years. That said, he hasn't always been seen as the most... unbiased source when it comes to this movie for whatever reason, so best to file this report squarely in the rumor category.

A final test-screening is reportedly being held this week, so we'll be sure to keep you updated if there's anything to report.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Character Art Reveals New Look At Ultraman As Baby Kaiju Identity Is Revealed - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Funko Pops May Finally Confirm A Big Hammer Of Boravia Spoiler
1 2
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/28/2025, 3:16 PM
Rumor: New Superman Movie Could Be Good or Bad
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/28/2025, 3:18 PM
clowns trying to artificially create a shadow budget so the film wont be successful because of shadow expenditures that the internet swears are real and count towards the bottom line. as the films box office grows so too will this shadow budget and the re shoots will turn out to be even more massive making a profitable turn for Gunns first outing even more daunting.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 3:21 PM
@supermanrex -

You should have typed Clowns. Not clowns.

The budget is insignificant next to the power of the boycotting.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 5/28/2025, 4:31 PM
@supermanrex - Won't matter if the movie is a hit. Tired of people judging a film before its done and released. Reshoots and re-edits are normal for big budget films.

Lots of insiders said Wonder Woman 2017 was trash and movie came out great. Todd philips joker 1 had poor test screenings too and movie grossed 1 billion usd. I understand that expectations are high because we haven't had a non-divisive superman film since the original donnor/reeve films but people gotta give it a chance.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/28/2025, 4:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - not if you're the only one doing it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 3:19 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 3:24 PM
@harryba11zack -

Come on Hollywood libs.

Give us another good Superman movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2025, 3:20 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 3:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

🥂
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/28/2025, 4:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - hahahah spectacular
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 3:24 PM
For [frick]s sake

These [frick]ing wankers

These [frick]ing [foo foo]s

For [frick]s Sake
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/28/2025, 3:46 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Sounds like they sure frick a lot. Do they even know they are doing that??
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 3:49 PM
@DocSpock - It's so [frick]ing annoying.
elgaz
elgaz - 5/28/2025, 3:53 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Frick them!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 3:58 PM
@elgaz - [frick] them indeed👊🏿
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/28/2025, 3:24 PM
Bless this mess.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/28/2025, 3:29 PM
Good, it shows that everyone understands the importance of this movie and are taking it seriously.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/28/2025, 3:34 PM
Rumour: Superman undergoes the same process almost every movie has gone through for decades but we'll milk it to create a headline and feed the trolls
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/28/2025, 3:37 PM
I've learned on this site that if a rumor article mentions "Marvel's latest movie rumored to be a mess", The usual suspects will run with it like it's gospel. But when it comes to Superman these same rumors are immediately discredited and claim it's a smear campaign. To me it just shows that a lot of users on this site have bias and cannot for the life of them listen to reason or even accept negative opinions/rumors/facts. And then you have Snyder fanatics that just want this to fail entirely. So there is a multitude of issues on this site.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 5/28/2025, 4:07 PM
@SonOfAGif - For many years it was the other way around, Marvel w all the love. Now this is an MCU hatefest.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/28/2025, 4:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - It's true: Rumors are to be disregarded unless they're about something I want to fail, then they're true insider scoops.

Reshoots and late changes are a sign of desperation and a lack of direction, unless they're for something I want to succeed, then it just means they're taking the proper care to ensure they put out the best product.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 5/28/2025, 3:37 PM
Another day in Comic Book Rumor dot com
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/28/2025, 3:44 PM
Gunn already confirmed the runtime isn’t 2 hours and 2 minutes.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 3:58 PM
@BigPhilbowski - User Comment Image
TheDpool
TheDpool - 5/28/2025, 3:45 PM
It is starting to appear evident that Gunn maybe wasnt the best choice to be making a Superman movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/28/2025, 3:48 PM

HUGE NEWS ALERT!!!!!!!!!!!!

All big movies do this.

Oh no. The big secret is out!!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/28/2025, 3:50 PM
Movies undergo changes all the time, often it's for the better at least. Typical part of the business.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/28/2025, 3:52 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 3:58 PM
User Comment Image

I’m so [frick]ing tired of these reports for pretty much every cbm that we get nowadays…

Maybe there is some accuracy to this like BNW (though that seemed overblown aswell) but it just seems like people on the internet have their agendas around this movie thus want to paint the production & such around it in a negative or positive light.

I’m just gonna wait & see because I don’t trust any of those “reports” and want to check it out with my own eyes since it’s looked good to me so far!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 4:05 PM
Also even if this is true, it seems like standard practice to rejigger and tweak the film till picture lock or release…

Just see this interview with Chris McQuarrie for MI because it pretty much tells you every big movie atleast has a somewhat chaotic process.

?si=DUnN6gtg192adTJH
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/28/2025, 4:06 PM
It's starting to get sweaty around here
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/28/2025, 4:07 PM
This is gonna be such a mess lol.
1 2

