SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher And Beck Bennett As Steve Lombard

We're hearing that the Cleveland street transformed into Metropolis for Superman has now been cleaned up and returned to normal. However, work continues in the city, albeit behind closed doors...for now, at least!

Yes, what we'd hoped would be a week's worth of set photos may end up being what we saw yesterday (which, given what was revealed, isn't something we can complain too much about).

On the plus side, Sara Sampaio has just been spotted arriving at Superman's set in costume as Eve Teschmacher. She's typically Lex Luthor's assistant and occasional love interest and, seeing as Nicholas Hoult is also in Cleveland, we're guessing they'll be filming scenes together today.

Back to The Daily Planet, though, and we now have a first look at Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard. Like Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce), it appears he'll also emerge from Mister Terrific's ship.

At this stage, we've seen pretty much the entire Daily Planet team and all signs point to them doing more than just spending time in the paper's newsroom.

"I’m not allowed to say much!" Sampaio said earlier this year when she was asked about playing the DCU's Eve. "But the whole cast is incredible and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve been learning so much and everyone is so sweet."

"I definitely feel the pressure because it’s such a big project and it’s my first big acting thing. But at the same time, I’m just putting out my own version of [Eve] so hopefully people like it," she continued. "I’ve grown up watching superhero movies and every time there’s a new one, I always go and watch. Even as a kid I used to read a lot of comic books."

Check out the latest Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.