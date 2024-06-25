SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher And Beck Bennett As Steve Lombard

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher And Beck Bennett As Steve Lombard SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher And Beck Bennett As Steve Lombard

The latest Superman set photos feature a first look at Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher and Beck Bennett as The Daily Planey's Steve Lombard. You can see both characters (in costume) after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're hearing that the Cleveland street transformed into Metropolis for Superman has now been cleaned up and returned to normal. However, work continues in the city, albeit behind closed doors...for now, at least! 

Yes, what we'd hoped would be a week's worth of set photos may end up being what we saw yesterday (which, given what was revealed, isn't something we can complain too much about). 

On the plus side, Sara Sampaio has just been spotted arriving at Superman's set in costume as Eve Teschmacher. She's typically Lex Luthor's assistant and occasional love interest and, seeing as Nicholas Hoult is also in Cleveland, we're guessing they'll be filming scenes together today. 

Back to The Daily Planet, though, and we now have a first look at Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard. Like Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce), it appears he'll also emerge from Mister Terrific's ship. 

At this stage, we've seen pretty much the entire Daily Planet team and all signs point to them doing more than just spending time in the paper's newsroom. 

"I’m not allowed to say much!" Sampaio said earlier this year when she was asked about playing the DCU's Eve. "But the whole cast is incredible and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve been learning so much and everyone is so sweet."

"I definitely feel the pressure because it’s such a big project and it’s my first big acting thing. But at the same time, I’m just putting out my own version of [Eve] so hopefully people like it," she continued. "I’ve grown up watching superhero movies and every time there’s a new one, I always go and watch. Even as a kid I used to read a lot of comic books."

Check out the latest Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: 5 Things We Learned From The First Wave Of Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: 5 Things We Learned From The First Wave Of Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals First Look At Skyler Gisondo As The DCU's Jimmy Olsen
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals First Look At Skyler Gisondo As The DCU's Jimmy Olsen
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2024, 11:25 AM
DirkLargepeck
DirkLargepeck - 6/25/2024, 11:27 AM
Miss Teschmacherrrrrrrrrrrr...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 11:33 AM
@DirkLargepeck - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/25/2024, 11:29 AM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/25/2024, 11:32 AM
I'm really curious to see what direction Gunn has for Miss Teschmacher. I wrote a script many moons ago and had her as his secretary and Mercy Graves as his limo driver. Sidenote- Michael Strahan could've been a kool Steve.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 11:36 AM
@Steel86 - I wonder if she’s a composite character where she also does some of the function that Mercy Graves does in the comics too

Like Tess Mercer was in Smallville was a an amalgamation of Mercy , Teschmacher and Lena Luthor.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2024, 11:38 AM
Perry White coming out of T-Sphere ship with a fat cigar in mouth is just giga based.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/25/2024, 11:47 AM
James Gunn has a type for Portuguese.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 11:51 AM
Looks awesome. Great casting
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 11:53 AM
[frick]ing smoking 👌

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 11:55 AM
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/25/2024, 12:24 PM
@HermanM - Of course it's gonna look better in the actual movie, but it's not promising
tylerzero
tylerzero - 6/25/2024, 12:24 PM
@HermanM -

A bit of noticeable texture would improve it, but overall it looks better without all the greebling.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/25/2024, 12:26 PM
@HermanM - Such an incredible improvement, now an oval buckle and simplify the belt.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 12:04 PM
What’s with Gunn and casting attractive Latin actresses in roles?.

I don’t mind it but just a curious observation lol.

Also Beck Bennett is a great choice for Steve Lombard , he can really play the full of himself jerk well!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder