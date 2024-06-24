SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Arrives On Set As New Look At The Daily Planet Hits

It's been an exciting day for DC fans as we've finally seen Superman star David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow.

A great deal of work has been put into transforming Cleveland into Metropolis and we'd imagine the plan is to shoot there for most of this week. As a result, we can surely look forward to many more set photos in the days ahead (and perhaps even later today).

There's already speculation that Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is present and it appears Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will be getting in on the action as well.

While he doesn't appear to be in costume (at least not yet), here's your first look at the actor arriving on the set of Superman:

Nicholas Hoult arrived on the set of ‘SUPERMAN’



[📸 @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/v3BmRVlg63 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

We've been unable to decipher what's happening in the scenes being filmed (it looks like a large spaceship lands, prompting Superman and Mister Terrific to team up) but Lex being there suggests he'll have a role to play in the chaos that's hit Metropolis.

There's also a rather lovely shot of the Man of Steel and his fellow superhero floating around on social media which could quite easily be an official still from Superman. For a closer look at the suit, click here.

A great shot of Superman & Mr Terrific pic.twitter.com/5idewVQR2X — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 24, 2024

While not quite as exciting as the other photos we've seen today, it's also been confirmed that The Daily Planet's iconic globe - spotted above the iconic newspaper's entrance - lights up.

We'd imagine the building itself will also be topped with a much larger version, though it's likely going to be added when visual effects are used to create the Metropolis skyline.

There are also some snaps doing the rounds which confirm the city's streets will pay homage to comic book writers Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, and Jeph Loeb.

That Daily Planet glow pic.twitter.com/v9DqjI5PnE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.