SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Arrives On Set As New Look At The Daily Planet Hits

SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Arrives On Set As New Look At The Daily Planet Hits SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Arrives On Set As New Look At The Daily Planet Hits

Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult is the latest Superman star to arrive on the movie's Cleveland set, and while he's not in costume yet, the actor cuts an imposing figure. See that and more photos here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2024 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's been an exciting day for DC fans as we've finally seen Superman star David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow

A great deal of work has been put into transforming Cleveland into Metropolis and we'd imagine the plan is to shoot there for most of this week. As a result, we can surely look forward to many more set photos in the days ahead (and perhaps even later today).

There's already speculation that Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is present and it appears Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will be getting in on the action as well. 

While he doesn't appear to be in costume (at least not yet), here's your first look at the actor arriving on the set of Superman

We've been unable to decipher what's happening in the scenes being filmed (it looks like a large spaceship lands, prompting Superman and Mister Terrific to team up) but Lex being there suggests he'll have a role to play in the chaos that's hit Metropolis. 

There's also a rather lovely shot of the Man of Steel and his fellow superhero floating around on social media which could quite easily be an official still from Superman. For a closer look at the suit, click here

While not quite as exciting as the other photos we've seen today, it's also been confirmed that The Daily Planet's iconic globe - spotted above the iconic newspaper's entrance - lights up. 

We'd imagine the building itself will also be topped with a much larger version, though it's likely going to be added when visual effects are used to create the Metropolis skyline.

There are also some snaps doing the rounds which confirm the city's streets will pay homage to comic book writers Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, and Jeph Loeb.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At The Man Of Steel & Mr. Terrific Along With New Costume Detail
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At The Man Of Steel & Mr. Terrific Along With New Costume Detail
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/24/2024, 4:47 PM
Such great casting. Man, this thing could be something special! Here’s hoping!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/24/2024, 4:59 PM
@tmp3 - It is exceptional casting. His performance is going to make us look past any problems we’ve anyone has with the suit
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2024, 5:04 PM
@FireandBlood - Probably best since Reeve.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 4:48 PM
"while he's not in costume yet, the actor cuts an imposing figure."

A guy in a baseball cap and a white t-shirt. "Imposing figure".
Oh Josh, don't you ever change! 😅
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 5:03 PM
@Feralwookiee - You can tell that he has bulked up a bit recently. Certainly enough muscle to play Lex.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 5:08 PM
@mountainman - Lex was never portrayed as a "big" guy back in my day at least.
He's intimidating because he's ruthless, powerful, and calculating.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 5:16 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yeah the Timmverse is the only depiction where I have seen him as a large man. But Hoult doesn’t look huge here. More like an athletic adult male which is fine. Way better than the Eisenberg version.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 5:19 PM
@mountainman - I guess.
I just hope he's portrayed as a spastic moron again.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 5:46 PM
@Feralwookiee - he's threatened by people "review bombing" anything led by women or minorities.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 5:56 PM
@Feralwookiee - *not
(Please bring back the edit button!)
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/24/2024, 5:57 PM
@mountainman -

There was a comic where Lex was benching huge weights as well. Superman For All Seasons, I think
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 6:04 PM
@HulkisHoly - I think that post Timmverse he seems to have been depicted in the comics as more athletic and muscular.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 4:49 PM
In his civis
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/24/2024, 4:50 PM
I like how colorfull the suit is.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2024, 4:52 PM
We go through this every time that there are sets leaks. Many say, "Don't worry. It will look much better on screen." and we all hope for the best. Since Corenswet's suit is, in my opinion, the most disappointing looking set leak I've ever seen, it's really hard to believe it's going to look "fantastic" on screen. My expectations for the project are dropping rapidly.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 5:04 PM
@Lisa89 - This reminds me of the first view of the Black Panther suit on set pics from Civil War and that turned out well. You are free to be disappointed, but we still don’t know what it will look like after post production.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2024, 5:08 PM
@mountainman - Sure, it could end up being CGI tweaked to an outrageous degree in post, but I doubt Gunn is going down that road. We'll see.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 5:47 PM
@Lisa89 - one abbreviation: cgi.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/24/2024, 5:58 PM
@mountainman -

Was thinking the EXACT same thing. Everyone was saying BP looked like a power ranger and then the movie came out…
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 6:05 PM
@Lisa89 - ...ok? You figured out what that meant. Good for you.

You do realize it's standard practice in Hollywood to fix imperfections like that with cgi, right?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2024, 6:08 PM
@Origame - "Sure, it could end up being CGI tweaked to an outrageous degree in post, but I doubt Gunn is going down that road. We'll see."
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2024, 4:53 PM
Bald cap or will Lex have hair
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 5:01 PM
@dracula - At this point, with my already low expectations even further lowered, I just hope he's not autistic, or whatever it was this guy was going for.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/24/2024, 5:05 PM
@Feralwookiee - That's even worse than I remembered.

WHO THOUGHT THAT WAS A GOOD IDEA?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 5:06 PM
@Batmangina - Zack Snyder.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/24/2024, 5:26 PM
@Feralwookiee -
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/24/2024, 4:53 PM
The yellow S on the cape is something i've asking...well since Returns, finally Gunn got something right! :P

Still...
User Comment Image

MCU tier shit, here's hoping his suit improves like Cap from Avengers to Endgame.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 4:57 PM
The costume is great, easily the best of the last 20 years. It has all of the right parts and colors, I will accept the collar since it is getting all of the other important stuff right.

Are they going to shave Hoult's head once he's on set I wonder?

Very excited for this movie. Gunn is doing a great job.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 5:41 PM
@HermanM - STOP LYING. What's with your geeks sucking up to anything related to superheros? The suit sucks

If you think this is the best Superman suit in the last 20 YEARS...you need help
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 5:44 PM
@HappyMan1 - no, it looks awesome.

You're just an asshurt snyderbot. Any true Superman fan knows Gunn's suit is better because it has the right costume parts and the right colors, literally head and shoulders above Cavill and Hoechlin.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2024, 6:03 PM
@HappyMan1 - The costume looks great and your username is a lie.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 6/24/2024, 4:59 PM
Dig the globe above the entrance
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 5:02 PM
@ReverseFlasher - the Lois & Clark TV show did this too
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2024, 5:02 PM
2025 is going to be fun seeing 2 of the most influential comic book properties and their villains be done well after they were treated like dirt in the 2010s.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 6/24/2024, 5:19 PM
@MCUKnight11 - They release two weeks apart from each other as well. July 2025 will be awesome!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2024, 5:35 PM
@Timerider - Maybe dinosaurs can join in on the fun now that they got Koepp back on the script. With the other releases throughout the year and GTA 6, 2025 is going to be one for the history books.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2024, 6:02 PM
@Timerider - I can't believe neither movie pivoted to a different date, may the better movie win lol. Or perhaps they're aiming for a Barbenheimer type event with a DC and marvel movie hmmm
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 5:02 PM
Argos suit Superman 😭
PaKent
PaKent - 6/24/2024, 5:03 PM
Those bots make the suit look like a cheap cosplay, Don't attack me!
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder