SUPERMAN Soundtrack Has Some Fans Convinced That Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Will Appear - SPOILERS

A number of tunes from the official Superman score by John Murphy & David Fleming have been shared online, and Track 7 has left some fans convinced that Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight from Matt Reeves' The Batman will either appear or be teased in some way.

Spoilers follow.

The track does sound somewhat similar to Michael Giacchino's haunting main theme from the movie, but - either fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your hopes for Reeves' BatVerse potentially being folded into the DCU - the music does not signify anything to do with Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

No version of Batman is mentioned or hinted at in any way during the movie, and once you see it, you should have a better idea of why the notion of Pattinson's take on the character making the jump into this universe simply doesn't make much sense. Indeed, it's almost difficult to imagine any incarnation of Gotham's protector being the right fit for the DCU.

Gunn has previously suggested that the DCU's Batman represents a significant challenge, and it's easy to see why.

“Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman."

“But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."