SUPERMAN Soundtrack Has Some Fans Convinced That Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Will Appear - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Soundtrack Has Some Fans Convinced That Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Will Appear - SPOILERS

A particular tune from the official Superman soundtrack has left some fans convinced that Robert Pattinson's Batman will put in an appearance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2025 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

A number of tunes from the official Superman score by John Murphy & David Fleming have been shared online, and Track 7 has left some fans convinced that Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight from Matt Reeves' The Batman will either appear or be teased in some way.

Spoilers follow.

The track does sound somewhat similar to Michael Giacchino's haunting main theme from the movie, but - either fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your hopes for Reeves' BatVerse potentially being folded into the DCU - the music does not signify anything to do with Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

No version of Batman is mentioned or hinted at in any way during the movie, and once you see it, you should have a better idea of why the notion of Pattinson's take on the character making the jump into this universe simply doesn't make much sense. Indeed, it's almost difficult to imagine any incarnation of Gotham's protector being the right fit for the DCU.

Gunn has previously suggested that the DCU's Batman represents a significant challenge, and it's easy to see why.

“Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman."

“But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Details On Two Major Cameos Have Been Revealed (One Of Which Was NEVER Rumored)
Related:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Details On Two Major Cameos Have Been Revealed (One Of Which Was NEVER Rumored)
SUPERMAN Now Set For Potential $230 Million Global Debut Following Highly Positive First Reviews
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Now Set For Potential $230 Million Global Debut Following Highly Positive First Reviews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Havenless
Havenless - 7/8/2025, 10:55 PM
A little late in the game to be making theory content, no?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/8/2025, 10:59 PM
@Havenless - what theory content? The article gives a definitive answer.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/8/2025, 10:59 PM
Just watched Superman and i really think Gunn can pull this off. Reeves Batman and Gunn Superman can be great in the same universe.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/8/2025, 11:54 PM
@ImNotaBot - I also just watched that film and no. Pattinson's Batman has no place in the DCU.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/8/2025, 10:59 PM
The desperation of Pattinson fanboys salivating at the hope that his emo Batman will end up as the DCU Batman is so cringe

It ain’t happening.. get over it… it’s nearly as bad as the Snyder bots who won’t move on..

With Superman on the verge of premiering, maybe we can finally get some DCU Batman casting news…

Alan Ritchson’s still my fav pick
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/8/2025, 11:25 PM
@MuadDib - I loved The Batman, personally. And I would go so far as to say that Pattinson is my 2nd favorite Batman. (Not Bruce Wayne, though.) But there is no way in hell I can see that world fitting in the new DC film universe.

It needs to be more fantastical. Not necessarily campy, but I just cant see characters like Mr Freeze, Killer Croc, or Man-Bat existing in Pattinson's world. And its far past due for us to start seeing those types of villains in a good Batman movie.

I would even give my third nut to see Ventriloquist.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/8/2025, 11:56 PM
@MuadDib - Not a good enough actor. Gunn doesn't cast based on looks, that's Snyder. Just because he's big doesn't mean he can pull off Batman. My pick is Ethan Peck.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 11:58 PM
@Laridian - he's a good enough actor. Reach and Gentlemanly Warefare showed that for me. He's kill as Bruce.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/8/2025, 11:10 PM
As I thought so, it didn't make sense that suddenly the very coveted vision of Reeves' Batman would be referenced somehow in here while they were waiting all this time for him to first finish his drafts of the sequel's script. Especially when Gunn has already admitted that they're still working on the script for Brave and the Bold.

Time to move on from that idea.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/8/2025, 11:11 PM
Very freaking similar.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/8/2025, 11:12 PM
SPOILERS FOR BATMAN II BELOW:












































In a post credits scene, Batgirl shows up drunk and takes Batcow away from Bruce while calling him a bitch.




END SPOILERS
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 11:30 PM
@Feralwookiee - the Supergirl scene was great. My old man is like, "she drunk....and she can't GET drunk so she's clearly hanging out at planets with lesser suns" and boom next line of dialogue is Clark explaining that. It's fun seeing her just have a blast as Krypto tosses her about like a ragdoll...she loves it....contrasted with the rest of the film where Clark is annoyed with Krypto's behavioral issues for the entire runtime. And Clark talks to 4 about Kara's partying with such disappointment in his voice in regards to her drinking....that scene has a ton of character work going on in it. That's why it works
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/8/2025, 11:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - Ah, bitching and moaning still. Point proven.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/8/2025, 11:16 PM
Hope not....I'd like my 3 PattinMan movies and a new Batman as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 11:23 PM
I guess I can hear the similarity with the two notes especially being played over without ever reaching a crescendo…

?si=NfIPDYmJ-PTLps4z

Regardless I don’t think we’ll get Pattinson in the DCU and he’ll stay separate while the DCU gets its own Batman so this is simply a coincidence.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 11:25 PM
Zero chance. Once you see this film you'll realize there's zero chance. This film made me superbly excited for DCU Batman. The movie is an absolute BLAST.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/8/2025, 11:30 PM
Can I just see Ventriloquist in a movie please? I dont even need or want him to be the main villain. Just an opening scene showing Batman taking him down, or even as a side character.

And I feel like they could make him work in Pattinson's world, or the DCU. It just depends on hiw dark you would want to make his mental issue and how they present Scarface. He could be clean and colorful, or dark and dirty with chips of wood missing from his face.

I always liked Ventriloquist but too many people just consider him a silly character. And maybe he is. But he doesnt have to be.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/8/2025, 11:55 PM
Kinda sucks we wasted a legend composer and amazing score on a superman they abandoned. The new one sounds kinda generic
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 11:59 PM
@Matchesz - it's actually surprisingly great.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder