SUPERMAN Spoilers: 5 Ways DC Studios' First Movie Sets Up The DCU's Future

While Creature Commandos was the first DC Studios project set in the new DCU, it was down to Superman to set the tone and lay the groundwork for a new era of storytelling this past weekend. Now, it's fair to say James Gunn succeeded.
While the filmmaker wanted Superman to be an enjoyable standalone experience (not bogged down by setting up whatever comes next), he still dropped plenty of hints about where the franchise is headed, and it's those we're taking a closer look at today.
From the place of Metahumans in this world to intriguing new status quos for characters like Lex Luthor and Ultraman, we're going to take you through the ways this movie potentially teases what's next.
5. Metahumans Rule The World
Rick Flag Sr. isn't given much to do in Superman, but his final scene teases an interesting new status quo for the DCU. With the Man of Steel's name cleared and the Justice Gang stepping in to stop the Boravian invasion of Jarhanpur, the world is put on notice.
As the Secretary of Defence points out to Rick, "I'm glad you're not worried about the metahumans, Rick, because now they're the ones making the rules..."
The insinuation is that the Government can no longer control Metahumans and that they can interfere in global conflicts without ramifications. What will they do in response? Perhaps they'll try enlisting Superman, adding him to The Authority's roster...
4. Lex Luthor In Belle Reve
When Lex Luthor's nefarious scheme is revealed to the world, he's taken into custody by A.R.G.U.S. and sent to Belle Reve. Given who we're talking about, there's every chance he'll clear his name and be released, but he's bound to spend a little time behind bars.
That puts Luthor in the same vicinity as the Creature Commandos (a.k.a. Task Force M) and could mean we'll see him in Peacemaker season 2. After all, we've already learned that Rick has put some of the villain's stooges to work.
There's no way we've seen the last of Lex in the DCU, and we find it highly unlikely that he won't come gunning for the Man of Tomorrow again at his earliest opportunity. Something tells us he'll make a few new allies in Belle Reve before then.
3. The Justice League
Superman introduces us to the "Justice Gang," a new superhero team funded by billionaire LordTech CEO Maxwell Lord. We've yet to discover what his motivations are, but Lord has so far brought Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific into the fold.
The movie ends with Metamorpho also added to the mix, and it feels like Gunn is planning to introduce his version of the Justice League International team from the comics. Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis' take on that group remains beloved.
Superman is an unofficial member of the Justice Gang, and with them setting up shop in the under-construction Hall of Justice, they're bound to get a new name...eventually. Gunn looks to be taking his time with assembling the DCU's Justice League, though.
2. Superman And Lois Lane
Superman is a great movie, but it still feels like Gunn left a lot on the cutting room floor. For example, there's no mention or explanation as to why Clark Kent is missing from The Daily Planet when Metropolis comes under attack.
We obviously know he's the Man of Steel, but what of his colleagues? Both Perry White and Jimmy Olsen deduce that Lois Lane and Superman are hooking up, so what happens when Clark and Lois' relationship is uncovered? Do the Hypno Glasses stop working?!
Those are a lot of big unanswered questions, but this relationship is still fairly new, and it's likely to be a few years before the DCU's Clark and Lois tie the knot. Still, they love each other, so it might not be that far off.
1. Bizarro
Ultraman is a mysterious presence in Superman, and it's only during the final battle that he's unmasked. It's then that we learn Lex Luthor has created an easily-to-manipulate clone of the Man of Tomorrow.
The formidable big bad is eventually sent into a black hole, a fate that seems undeniably final. However, with Gunn following the comics where Luthor creates a Superman clone, we'd bet on Ultraman one day returning to plague Supes as Bizarro.
It's a logical next step for the villain, and one that will bring one of Superman's wildest, weirdest baddies to our screens. Trapped in that black hole, he can fashion himself a new costume and even develop a broken vocabulary. "Me am Bizarro!"