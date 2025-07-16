SUPERMAN Spoilers: 5 Ways DC Studios' First Movie Sets Up The DCU's Future

While Creature Commandos was the first DC Studios project set in the new DCU, it was down to Superman to set the tone and lay the groundwork for a new era of storytelling this past weekend. Now, it's fair to say James Gunn succeeded.

While the filmmaker wanted Superman to be an enjoyable standalone experience (not bogged down by setting up whatever comes next), he still dropped plenty of hints about where the franchise is headed, and it's those we're taking a closer look at today.

From the place of Metahumans in this world to intriguing new status quos for characters like Lex Luthor and Ultraman, we're going to take you through the ways this movie potentially teases what's next.

5. Metahumans Rule The World



5. Metahumans Rule The World

Rick Flag Sr. isn't given much to do in Superman, but his final scene teases an interesting new status quo for the DCU. With the Man of Steel's name cleared and the Justice Gang stepping in to stop the Boravian invasion of Jarhanpur, the world is put on notice.

As the Secretary of Defence points out to Rick, "I'm glad you're not worried about the metahumans, Rick, because now they're the ones making the rules..."

The insinuation is that the Government can no longer control Metahumans and that they can interfere in global conflicts without ramifications. What will they do in response? Perhaps they'll try enlisting Superman, adding him to The Authority's roster...

