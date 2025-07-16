SUPERMAN Spoilers: 5 Ways DC Studios' First Movie Sets Up The DCU's Future

SUPERMAN Spoilers: 5 Ways DC Studios' First Movie Sets Up The DCU's Future

Superman is the first DCU movie, and we're now taking a closer look at how it sets the stage for this shared world's future (including possible plans for the movie's villains, the Justice Gang, and more).

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While Creature Commandos was the first DC Studios project set in the new DCU, it was down to Superman to set the tone and lay the groundwork for a new era of storytelling this past weekend. Now, it's fair to say James Gunn succeeded. 

While the filmmaker wanted Superman to be an enjoyable standalone experience (not bogged down by setting up whatever comes next), he still dropped plenty of hints about where the franchise is headed, and it's those we're taking a closer look at today. 

From the place of Metahumans in this world to intriguing new status quos for characters like Lex Luthor and Ultraman, we're going to take you through the ways this movie potentially teases what's next. 

You can find out how Superman set up the DCU's future by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Metahumans Rule The World

Lt8nfg6w o

Rick Flag Sr. isn't given much to do in Superman, but his final scene teases an interesting new status quo for the DCU. With the Man of Steel's name cleared and the Justice Gang stepping in to stop the Boravian invasion of Jarhanpur, the world is put on notice. 

As the Secretary of Defence points out to Rick, "I'm glad you're not worried about the metahumans, Rick, because now they're the ones making the rules..."

The insinuation is that the Government can no longer control Metahumans and that they can interfere in global conflicts without ramifications. What will they do in response? Perhaps they'll try enlisting Superman, adding him to The Authority's roster...
 

4. Lex Luthor In Belle Reve

Lp3i6eir o

When Lex Luthor's nefarious scheme is revealed to the world, he's taken into custody by A.R.G.U.S. and sent to Belle Reve. Given who we're talking about, there's every chance he'll clear his name and be released, but he's bound to spend a little time behind bars. 

That puts Luthor in the same vicinity as the Creature Commandos (a.k.a. Task Force M) and could mean we'll see him in Peacemaker season 2. After all, we've already learned that Rick has put some of the villain's stooges to work

There's no way we've seen the last of Lex in the DCU, and we find it highly unlikely that he won't come gunning for the Man of Tomorrow again at his earliest opportunity. Something tells us he'll make a few new allies in Belle Reve before then. 
 

3. The Justice League

50r9nd7g o

Superman introduces us to the "Justice Gang," a new superhero team funded by billionaire LordTech CEO Maxwell Lord. We've yet to discover what his motivations are, but Lord has so far brought Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific into the fold. 

The movie ends with Metamorpho also added to the mix, and it feels like Gunn is planning to introduce his version of the Justice League International team from the comics. Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis' take on that group remains beloved.

Superman is an unofficial member of the Justice Gang, and with them setting up shop in the under-construction Hall of Justice, they're bound to get a new name...eventually. Gunn looks to be taking his time with assembling the DCU's Justice League, though. 
 

2. Superman And Lois Lane

Sffjtyvd o

Superman is a great movie, but it still feels like Gunn left a lot on the cutting room floor. For example, there's no mention or explanation as to why Clark Kent is missing from The Daily Planet when Metropolis comes under attack.

We obviously know he's the Man of Steel, but what of his colleagues? Both Perry White and Jimmy Olsen deduce that Lois Lane and Superman are hooking up, so what happens when Clark and Lois' relationship is uncovered? Do the Hypno Glasses stop working?! 

Those are a lot of big unanswered questions, but this relationship is still fairly new, and it's likely to be a few years before the DCU's Clark and Lois tie the knot. Still, they love each other, so it might not be that far off. 
 

1. Bizarro

0hwaqfkg o

Ultraman is a mysterious presence in Superman, and it's only during the final battle that he's unmasked. It's then that we learn Lex Luthor has created an easily-to-manipulate clone of the Man of Tomorrow. 

The formidable big bad is eventually sent into a black hole, a fate that seems undeniably final. However, with Gunn following the comics where Luthor creates a Superman clone, we'd bet on Ultraman one day returning to plague Supes as Bizarro. 

It's a logical next step for the villain, and one that will bring one of Superman's wildest, weirdest baddies to our screens. Trapped in that black hole, he can fashion himself a new costume and even develop a broken vocabulary. "Me am Bizarro!"
 

SUPERMAN Lands Biggest Tuesday Of 2025 As It Eyes $55+ Million Second Weekend At Domestic Box Office
Related:

SUPERMAN Lands Biggest Tuesday Of 2025 As It Eyes $55+ Million Second Weekend At Domestic Box Office
SUPERMAN Star Edi Gathegi Talks MISTER TERRIFIC Spin-Off Rumors And His Second Chance At Playing A Superhero
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Edi Gathegi Talks MISTER TERRIFIC Spin-Off Rumors And His Second Chance At Playing A Superhero

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/16/2025, 1:49 PM
Was it that good? I honestly had no desire to see it, as much as I love the actress playing Lois..and of course Nathan Fillion (tho i've always ignored the Guy Gardner character)
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 1:50 PM
@Pathogen - It's really good; I highly recommend it.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/16/2025, 1:51 PM
@Pathogen - It's disappointing, to not say abysmal.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/16/2025, 1:59 PM
@Pathogen - it was a very good movie. Honestly give it a chance. It’s very optimistic and respectful take of the hero.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2025, 2:11 PM
@Pathogen -
if u liked the flash movie and it's awful camera work then you'll love it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 1:49 PM
I think they may be setting up a story in which the government led by Amanda Waller go after the Justice League like what happened in the animated series.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/16/2025, 1:50 PM
@TheJok3r - From the description above, that absolutely makes sense.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/16/2025, 1:50 PM
It set up the Superhero Parody Universe quite well. Maybe that's why Gunn brought Clooney back in the Flash.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 1:53 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Snyder moved on, so should you, it's not healthy to do otherwise.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/16/2025, 2:11 PM
@TheJok3r - you seem to forget Snyder also did bvs. Not the kind of example I would follow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 1:52 PM
I still wish Gunn went with a different comic name for the clone then Ultraman since I always liked the Crime Syndicate concept and idea so I had hoped they would eventually have David play an evil multiversal iteration of the character but that doesn’t seem like it might happen now…

User Comment Image

However it works in context and is more a personal gripe then an actual problem for me towards the film.

Also I hope we see the “Justice Gang” together soon since I like the lineup of Guy ,Hawkgirl ,Mr Terrific & Metamorpho so far and enjoyed their chemistry!!.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 1:53 PM
You forgot Peacmaker eventually leading the Justice League.

User Comment Image
Sinner
Sinner - 7/16/2025, 2:02 PM
You can see the JSA mural at the Hall of Justice

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder