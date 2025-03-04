SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Addresses His DCU Future As The Man Of Steel: "I Don't Think It's Up To Me"

Superman star David Corenswet has broken his silence on what the future is likely to hold in store for him as the Man of Tomorrow, suggesting it's all down to DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

A lot hinges on Superman being a hit this summer. If the movie fails, then it won't be good for DC Studios and could bring a swift end to the DCU - beyond the projects already being shot - before it even gets started. 

It's doubtful that Superman will bomb but certainly not impossible. Superhero fatigue does appear to have set in among moviegoers and the DC brand has been badly damaged by DCEU projects like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash

During a recent interview with Esquire España (translated by CBR), Superman lead star David Corenswet was asked about his DCU future and largely shrugged off the question. 

"I don't think it's up to me to answer that," he told the site. "It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."

Corenswet clearly isn't counting his chickens before they hatch, though we'd bet on him having already shot something for next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. It's also not outside the realm of possibility that he could show up in Lanterns

The actor recently addressed some of the inevitable complaints surrounding his being cast as the new Man of Steel. "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

He added, "James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

Superman is a tricky character to make relevant in today's world and we've been hearing mixed reviews from recent internal test screenings. James Gunn's track record is solid as a filmmaker but his quirky approach to telling stories in the DC Universe has so far divided opinions but drawn positive reviews from critics.

Let us know your thoughts on Corenswet's remarks in the comments section below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

