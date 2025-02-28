RUMOR: As One Insider Calls SUPERMAN "Terrible" After Test Screenings, CLAYFACE Casting Rumors Heat Up

This week, DC Studios shared a slew of updates and minor announcements about the DCU's future. However, any positives have largely been overshadowed by the fact everything from The Authority to Booster Gold and Waller have run into problems.

On the one hand, it's hard to fault co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for their transparency. On the other, many fans feel they've inadvertently painted a picture of two creatives who might be in over their heads.

Superman will be the big test for DC Studios and, yesterday evening, the news broke - via The Wrap - that marketing veteran Ricky Strauss has been tapped to consult for DC Studios on the movie (he previously led Apple TV+'s marketing campaigns).

It's an intriguing move and one that's led to renewed speculation about just how much hinges on Superman's success. Earlier this week, Jeff Sneider brought word that the reboot's internal test screenings have been receiving a warmer response than last December. One source, however, counters that.

Talking on The Hot Mic, the seasoned reporter revealed, "I got a call from my best source after that newsletter. He said, 'Great newsletter tonight. You got one thing wrong. And that's about Superman which I continue to hear is 'terrible.'"

Interestingly, it was during the aforementioned press event that Gunn walked back his previous comments about likely not doing any reshoots whatsoever for Superman.

"We've done real screenings. Definitely learning stuff all the time, definitely editing and making little changes. You know, we might shoot a couple little, tiny things," the filmmaker admitted. "All my additional photography is so hard, because it's like, I used to be kind of against it. Because, you know, you don’t want to have to shoot again. It's a pain in the ass."

"I really [like] being able to say, 'You know what? I wish I had a shot that fist hitting that...' And so I tend to go back and pick that kind of stuff up. So it wouldn't be anything major, but those kinds of things, yeah, I'll cover you a couple more things like that," Gunn concluded.

In other DCU news, Sneider has said DC Studios is currently looking for a Daniel Radcliffe or Kieran Culkin-type to take on the lead role in Clayface. While this doesn't necessarily mean either will play the role, the insider took issue with Gunn's claim that the Harry Potter star hasn't been considered.

Either actor would be an exciting choice (Culkin is scooping up awards for A Real Pain), and with production expected to begin soon, official casting news is hopefully heading our way imminently.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.