SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Pokes Fun At THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rivalry In Now-Deleted X Post

In a now-deleted social media post, Superman star David Coresnwet shared the perfect response to the supposed rivalry between the Man of Tomorrow's DCU reboot and The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters next month, with just two weeks between them. While the movies aren't exactly going head-to-head, there's a lot of interest in seeing which manages to score the bigger box office numbers. 

Many comic book fans are already showing their support for both movies with the #SuperFantastic hashtag, and the hope is that we might be looking at another #Barbenheimer this summer. Unless, of course, Jurassic World Rebirth stomps over both of them. 

A fan shared a photo of a standee for The Fantastic Four: First Steps that's been placed in front of a Superman poster, prompting David Corenswet to respond, "All superheroes need backup from time to time."

The actor has since deleted his post, though we're not entirely sure why, when it was clearly all in good fun. Even if the original photo isn't legit (who knows with AI), we'd say the DCU's Superman delivered the perfect reply (no shots were fired here). 

You can see a screenshot of Corenswet's response—perhaps DC Studios would rather not do anything to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps?—in the X post below. 

image host

A new TV spot for Superman has also been released, featuring snippets of never-before-seen footage from the DCU reboot. The first 30 minutes of the movie were screened in Manila yesterday, and fans who saw it have said these sneak peeks have shown very little...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Matt Shakman-directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, with James Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/20/2025, 5:35 AM
I can't wait for the Superman reviews. I do hope it's a great movie, but Gunn's tone doesn't always work for me. FF is my childhood. I hope it's everything I've wanted, but I know it might be the toughest CBM to get right. The footage from that pizza commercial has me hopeful.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 5:38 AM
I bet WB or Gunn made him delete that post lol.😮‍💨


It was a good comeback and probably something superman would say 😅
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/20/2025, 6:04 AM
I hope Superman wipes the floor with F4.
💙💛❤️
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/20/2025, 6:07 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - I hope they both succeed.

Don't see why one has to be better than the other.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/20/2025, 6:15 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Why?
KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 6/20/2025, 6:07 AM
He got yelled at by the PR department.

