SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From Trailer Event; 4K Textless Version Of Poster Released

The first official poster for James Gunn's Superman was released earlier today ahead of Thursday's trailer, and some 4K testless version have now been shared online, just in case anyone wants to use the stunning image of David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight for their wallpapers.

The one-sheet was accompanied by about 60 seconds of John Murphy's score, which uses elements of both John Williams (Superman The Movie) and Hans Zimmer's (Man of Steel) iconic scores.

The trailer was screened at a special event on the Warner Bros. lot earlier today, and star Rachel Brosnahan was in attendance (you can check out some photos below).

Some vague reactions were posted to social media afterwards, but nothing particularly detailed just yet. There's a chance that members of the press that got to see the teaser were asked not to share any in-depth breakdowns, as we are just a few days away from the official release.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."