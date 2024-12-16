SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From Trailer Event; 4K Textless Version Of Poster Released

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Photos From Trailer Event; 4K Textless Version Of Poster Released

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) attended to today's Superman trailer event earlier today, and shared some photos to social media. We also have a textless version of that stunning poster...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 16, 2024 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first official poster for James Gunn's Superman was released earlier today ahead of Thursday's trailer, and some 4K testless version have now been shared online, just in case anyone wants to use the stunning image of David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight for their wallpapers.

The one-sheet was accompanied by about 60 seconds of John Murphy's score, which uses elements of both John Williams (Superman The Movie) and Hans Zimmer's (Man of Steel) iconic scores.

The trailer was screened at a special event on the Warner Bros. lot earlier today, and star Rachel Brosnahan was in attendance (you can check out some photos below).

Some vague reactions were posted to social media afterwards, but nothing particularly detailed just yet. There's a chance that members of the press that got to see the teaser were asked not to share any in-depth breakdowns, as we are just a few days away from the official release.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday
Related:

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Offers Glimpse Inside The Fortress Of Solitude As Trailer Is Confirmed For Thursday
SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Motion Poster Sees The Man Of Steel Take Flight And Features A VERY Familiar Theme Song

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/16/2024, 9:08 PM
Anyone got the trailer description?
kg8817
kg8817 - 12/16/2024, 9:14 PM
Goodness gracious that’s the best looking Lois lane we’ve ever had.

GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/16/2024, 9:23 PM
@kg8817 - after Teri Hatcher, I agree. She will be awesome
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/16/2024, 9:32 PM
@kg8817 -
Don’t disrespect Amy Adams like that

User Comment Image




Might not be the best Lois Lane but she sure is beautiful.
billnye69
billnye69 - 12/16/2024, 9:15 PM
Release the Synder Cut.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/16/2024, 9:19 PM
Honest. That suit is awful.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/16/2024, 9:24 PM
@JobinJ - hope they fix the suit for not looking too cosplayer
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/16/2024, 9:24 PM
@Gabimaru - yeah. It’s just rubbery and unflattering.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/16/2024, 9:22 PM
So hyped, with all the characters set to make an appearance in this it almost feels like a JLU project.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:22 PM
The more I see that poster and suit , the more I like it…

Also , great homage to Alex Ross.

User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/16/2024, 9:22 PM
Thursday is going to be a celebration.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:25 PM
Details from Cryptic who tends to be fairly reliable…

Cryptic HD QUALITY
@Cryptic4KQual
All i'm gonna say about the trailer, no huge spoilers.:

Doesn't have much dialogue, more song focused.

Some brief important appearances.

🎸theme

Seems to be a very emotional trailer with some heartwarming scenes.
#Superman


Cryptic HD QUALITY
@Cryptic4KQual
Music Is what i meant to say, not song.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:31 PM
Also in news to no one , Rachel Brosnahan is gorgeous!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder