SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases New Take On Lois Lane After Revealing Latest Stunning Red Carpet Look

Rachel Brosnahan was on the red carpet for last night's Critics Choice Awards and, as you might expect, everyone wanted to talk to the actor about Superman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnahan confirmed she hasn't spoken to those who played Lois Lane before her. Instead, she wanted to focus on creating a believable, modern version of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter.

"I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece," she explained. "I spoke to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter."

"I feel like one of the interesting things about this character is that she’s changed so much from her inception to kind of reflect what it would look like to be a modern, relentless, kind of intense, slightly messy reporter of that time," Brosnahan added. "So I feel like I really relied on the handful of journalists I spoke to to help me build her."

In a separate conversation with Deadline, the Superman star shared her hope that the movie can unite people when it arrives in theaters this summer. "We’re living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad," she noted. "There’s a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now."

"And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they’re about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through."

“And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It’s a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I’m excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us," Brosnahan concluded.

That echoes comments James Gunn shared last year. Unfortunately, Superman's biggest hurdle is unlikely to be uniting a divided world as it's set to be released between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

You can hear more from the DCU's Lois Lane in the video below.

Unsurprisingly, Brosnahan's stunning red carpet look has also got a lot of people talking on social media...

rachel at the 30th annual critics choice awards tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/fSbSmJUJwJ — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) February 7, 2025 rachel at the 30th annual critics choice awards tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/bVUFxdK9hc — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) February 7, 2025 rachel at the 30th annual critics choice awards tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZUqJWoguqW — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) February 8, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.