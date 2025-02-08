SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases New Take On Lois Lane After Revealing Latest Stunning Red Carpet Look

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases New Take On Lois Lane After Revealing Latest Stunning Red Carpet Look

Appearing on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet, Superman star Rachel Brosnahan has shared new comments about her approach to the DCU's Lois Lane and what she hopes to see the movie achieve this summer.

By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2025
Rachel Brosnahan was on the red carpet for last night's Critics Choice Awards and, as you might expect, everyone wanted to talk to the actor about Superman

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnahan confirmed she hasn't spoken to those who played Lois Lane before her. Instead, she wanted to focus on creating a believable, modern version of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter. 

"I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece," she explained. "I spoke to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter."

"I feel like one of the interesting things about this character is that she’s changed so much from her inception to kind of reflect what it would look like to be a modern, relentless, kind of intense, slightly messy reporter of that time," Brosnahan added. "So I feel like I really relied on the handful of journalists I spoke to to help me build her."

In a separate conversation with Deadline, the Superman star shared her hope that the movie can unite people when it arrives in theaters this summer. "We’re living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad," she noted. "There’s a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now."

"And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they’re about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through."

“And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It’s a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I’m excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us," Brosnahan concluded.

That echoes comments James Gunn shared last year. Unfortunately, Superman's biggest hurdle is unlikely to be uniting a divided world as it's set to be released between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

You can hear more from the DCU's Lois Lane in the video below. 

Unsurprisingly, Brosnahan's stunning red carpet look has also got a lot of people talking on social media...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/8/2025, 12:08 PM
Perfect casting all around Interesting choice for the composer, solid director, and a way to finally bury that POS Snyderverse. This is how you make a Superman movie
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:19 PM
@bobevanz -

Time will tell.

They could have done better with some of the casting.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/8/2025, 12:28 PM
Off topic:
So when will someone make an article on this? Everything is still hearsay, nobody has come forward, and the bit about Blade really makes me wonder if that's why the project was squashed. They should have offered Beau the moon and the stars, instead they turn their back on petty shit. Jesus might not have enough leverage as Gunn did but time will tell. [frick] the suits, he literally made the best MCU content ever! And they didn't want Beau to tell classic stories from the comics. This is why they're [frick]ing garbage
https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/x-men-97-showrunner-addresses-disneys-claims-in-video-statement/
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/8/2025, 12:37 PM
@bobevanz - this movie is going to be great. Excited for the naysayers to eat crow.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/8/2025, 12:08 PM
Elite milk
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/8/2025, 12:08 PM
Va va voom!
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 2/8/2025, 12:11 PM
Lois has never been the typical “damsel in distress” type. I appreciate that most incarnations of the character have proven that. I like Teri Hatcher and Amy Adams’ take on the character. I don’t know anything about this actress or David Cornswet either, so it will be nice to go in to the theater with fresh eyes. Hopefully I don’t mentally compare this new take on past versions
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/8/2025, 12:13 PM
I got distracted.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/8/2025, 12:38 PM
@S8R8M - don't watch Marvelous Mrs Maisel episode 1 then.....the ending will have you FULLY distracted.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:18 PM
Trashy leftie in a trashy dress.

Someone else should be playing Lois.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/8/2025, 12:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Crying, why?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/8/2025, 12:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Your personality disorder is all over this website lately. It's unhinged. I can only imagine how lonely you are in real life. You probably point the finger at everyone who had ever given you the time of day, family, friends, all because of your inability to look inwards. You need medication man. Find a psychologist through your insurance, they can prescribe you drugs that i guarantee will help with whatever this is. Btw this is coming from someone who is not a leftist....just wanna reiterate: not everyone who disagrees with your outbursts does so because they hate conservatives.
Super12
Super12 - 2/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@McMurdo - You know he's doing it for fun, right? He's playing a caricature. He just wants to troll people. My advice, let it be.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 2/8/2025, 12:59 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - force of habit?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 2/8/2025, 1:00 PM
@Super12 - that in itself is probably a case for medication...
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/8/2025, 12:20 PM
She’s certainly the sexiest actress to play Lois Lane just on looks alone. Performance and interpretation of the character is another thing but she’s definitely got it where it counts.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/8/2025, 12:32 PM
@CaptainAwkward - As if Amy Adams was nothing to look at...
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/8/2025, 12:49 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - Well she wasn’t. She’s cute, nice eyes, nice hair but a 6/10 at best. I liked her Lois Lane in terms of performance she nailed it but looks wise she’s not exactly stunning is she.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/8/2025, 12:20 PM
i've never seen any of her work until I clicked on this artcile,...... shes a great actor
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/8/2025, 12:22 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Robby
Robby - 2/8/2025, 12:23 PM
Anybody else think she kinda looks like Caitlin Clark?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/8/2025, 12:46 PM
@Robby - nope
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@Robby - stop looking at her face you weirdo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 12:24 PM
That dress…

User Comment Image

How Clark Kent gets any work done at the Daily Planet is truly a mystery.

Anyway , she’s gonna be great in the role so can’t wait!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/8/2025, 12:30 PM
Looks like the Wilhelm von Homburg painting in Ghostbusters 2... with jugs.
Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 2/8/2025, 12:33 PM
Savage pair of tits
V
V - 2/8/2025, 12:36 PM
E! New doing the lord's work! Didn't even know
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/8/2025, 12:44 PM
Mr Kent...

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 12:45 PM

The perfect casting of her as Lois and anticipating seeing her performance gives me an all-time record CBM boner.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 12:46 PM

Golden Globes indeed!
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/8/2025, 12:50 PM
I would like to thank the editing at E! News for duplicating the footage
DREAMER
DREAMER - 2/8/2025, 12:51 PM
Massive Tits!
User Comment Image
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 2/8/2025, 12:53 PM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/8/2025, 1:00 PM
And I think those are 100% natties.
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 1:01 PM
User Comment Image

Nice tits
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/8/2025, 1:03 PM
That dress makes her look like she was created by an AI program.
...in a good way.

