"A Lot Of Bad Movies Came Out:" SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks DC's Past Troubles And Superhero Fatigue

Superman director James Gunn weighs in with his thoughts on the state of superhero cinema, and opens up on the problems faced by DC before DC Studios was launched. He also talks Batman and Wonder Woman...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Much has been said about superhero fatigue. For a time, it felt like certain people were attempting to will it into existence, but you need only look at the box office receipts of various Marvel and DC titles from the past few years to see the genre is struggling.

Not helping matters is a terrible run from DC (with poorly received efforts like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux) and a hit-and-miss Multiverse Saga, which has seen Marvel Studios fall out of favour following Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking release in 2019.

In an interview with NPR, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn shared his take on why superheroes have been struggling in theaters.

"I don't really think there was ever superhero fatigue. But I do think there was a superhero gold rush for a minute. So I think there was a moment when anything with a superhero in it was making money. Visual effects allowed these movies to really shine and attract people's attention."

"After a while, people got sick because they're like, 'There has to be something else here for me to see this movie. There has to be outside of it just being another superhero movie. That's not going to get me by itself.' A lot of bad movies came out. Now, people need a reason to go to the movies."

The filmmaker later explained that huge event movies are now what primarily bring people to theaters, arguing that most choose to watch everything else (aside from the odd horror flick) at home. The full interview is worth listening to, as Gunn shares several insights into Hollywood's issues.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the studio executive opened up on how the DCU is shaping up and what he believes was wrong with the brand before it was united under the DC Studios umbrella. 

"The main thing we wanted to bring was a consistency, not in terms of tone. One of the things we want to do is...all of our DC Studios projects are very different from each other. So, we have Superman, then we have Peacemaker season 2, which is a pretty gritty, grounded, R-Rated show. Then we have Lanterns, which is a very grounded HBO show, and then we have Supergirl, which is a space fantasy, and then we have Clayface, which is an all out R-Rated horror movie."

"I want those things to be different, but I felt the DC characters were sort of sold off to anyone that wanted to take them. There was nobody minding the mint."

He's not wrong, as the DCEU was very much a free-for-all following Zack Snyder's departure (which is how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came close to essentially taking over the franchise by having it revolve around himself as Black Adam). 

In a separate conversation with Urbana Play 104.3 FM, Gunn was pushed for details about where things stand with the DCU's Batman and Wonder Woman. It was a familiar update, albeit one that does suggest work is ongoing with both long-awaited reboots. 

"I mean, it's not going to be until the script is ready," he confirmed. "So, both the scripts are being written now, and if they are good, then I'll go into production immediately. So, it really depends on how we can get the scripts done."

Stay tuned for more on the DCU as we have it. 

SUPERMAN Soars Past MAN OF STEEL With A Mighty $12.9 Million Monday Haul
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 12:22 PM
Yeah, and he just added another one to the pile, thanks for nothing !
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/15/2025, 12:37 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - 😆😆😆🤣🤣
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 12:38 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/15/2025, 12:23 PM
Leave Phase 4 and Phase 5 alone, Jimmy!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/15/2025, 12:23 PM
How about sh💩ty storytelling fatigue???
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 12:23 PM
I believe the current rate of presenting big and small screen material that DC is sailing course on is perfect. It's 'just' enough to almost completely satisfy but keeping us fans wanting more.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 7/15/2025, 12:25 PM
“There has to be something else here for me to see this movie. There has to be outside of it just being another superhero movie”

He really lacks self-awareness.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 12:36 PM
@LiquidSwords - Dude, there was something else ! There was the superhero gang ! And the superhero dog, don't forget about the hilarious dog ! And the superhero drunk cousin ! So much great material !...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 12:28 PM
The Man of Steel was about to Die.

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/15/2025, 12:44 PM
@AllsGood - When Green Lantern movie looks like a Masterpiece when comparing it to Batman v. Superman.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/15/2025, 1:01 PM
@AllsGood - I think most people agree Man of Steel > BvS, kinda wish he let Ben Affleck write/direct it while focusing on his version of Justice League which was way better than Whedons version
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 7/15/2025, 12:29 PM
And a lot of forgettable mid tier movies came out also. And unfortunately I think this is one of those.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/15/2025, 12:42 PM
@Slushythrone455 - Unfortunately this might get swept under the rug.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/15/2025, 1:27 PM
Technically...it’s called ‘average’ because most things are average. If everything was great, then great would just be the new average. Expecting every superhero movie to break the genre or be the best ever isn’t just unrealistic, it’s a recipe for burnout read: the genre going under.

No other genre is held to that standard
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 12:32 PM
He’s not wrong , atleast about event movies being the only thing bringing people to theaters…

Co-Vid just really just changed people’s viewing habits because why pay so much money to watch something in theaters that one could easily watch home at not only a shorted streaming release window but more or less from free on my own time & comfort?:

Hell , The How to Train Your Dragon live action film comes out on digital this week and it’s only been in theaters for a month.

These studios need to go back to a 6 month or so streaming release window not only to have the movie build legs but it will entice more people to go to theaters since theatrical movie viewing is down across the world , not just in the US & India which are the 2 biggest movie industries.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/15/2025, 1:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - We speak about this a lot, and I don't know why people won't add this into the equation. You aren't getting people to the theaters for most things now. It's a different world, one that I hope shifts back, but whatever.

The only thing I would say is I wonder if waiting six months will help theaters. Streaming costs a lot, and theaters are no longer necessary. Back in the day, we had bootleg discs, which weren't the best quality. Now people are getting HD rips of movies within a couple weeks of them being in the theater. This world has changed, and not for the better, if you ask me.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/15/2025, 12:32 PM
DCs at its best when it embraces the fantastical and focuses on the heart and balances the nostalgia.

Every DC movie before this failed to do those 3 simple things, sans The Suicide Squad.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 12:38 PM
@JFerguson -
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2025, 1:20 PM
@JFerguson -
Nolan Batman was great and balanced those things well.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2025, 1:20 PM
@JFerguson - The Batman an Joker didn't do that and they have been the only successes recently.

Also The Suicide Squad flopped.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 12:33 PM
You can only saturate a market so much before people get tired of something, with bad products just speeding up the process. I think he said a couple days ago that the plan was to put out two movies a year, as well as one live action series. That seems to be reasonable, assuming the quality is there of course. Marvel's decision to put out 3-4 movies AND 3-4 TV shows out each year really hurt their brand.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2025, 1:21 PM
@TheJok3r -
They got greedy and didn't know what to do with all that Endgame money.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2025, 1:23 PM
@TheJok3r - The more movies and TV shows you put out set in the same universe the more people have to catch up on. They overwhelmed everyone. And there's still too much on the MCU's plate. They need to get a fresh, empty plate to start filling up again after Secret Wars.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/15/2025, 12:35 PM
I think market corrections in the movie industry are a little more fast moving because public response can be really tangible through ticket sales. So, both DC and Marvel have responded to the consumer market signaling that 4-5 superhero movies a year, plus shows, is not what we want. Quality over quantity.

It didn't help that WB and Disney were run by morons for the covid years, but they're either fired or changing things to not get fired
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/15/2025, 12:36 PM
So I'm actually actively trying to change my viewing habits and get back to the theatre.

I'm not going to stop seeing the movies I've always seen, but instead make an effort to go more than I have been in recent years.

Jurassic Park for example would've been a wait for streaming, but I went. Naked Gun, Nobody 2, Caught Stealing, Chainsaw Man, Running Man, all movies I would've waited for streaming I plan on seeing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 12:37 PM
@SATW42 - same

I’m gonna try to watch as many as I can aswell like Caught Stealing ,Running Man ,Predator Badlands , Nobody 2 etc.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2025, 12:37 PM
And you know who was a producer on at least two of them?

Peter Safran

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 12:41 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - LLLLLLOOOOLLLLLLL!!!!

User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/15/2025, 12:59 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - That's just sad. DC and superman deserves better than that atrocity.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2025, 1:02 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Lex Luther's attack code for that was...F-U
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 1:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - ?si=n7IYnNjydCKW8unm
Must have hurt goku
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 12:40 PM
"A lot of bad movies came out..."

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 1:01 PM
@Nomis929 - DC Superman is Old Peoples Superhero. The younger audiences lost all interest in Superman.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:09 PM
@AllsGood - I don't know how old you are, but beleive it or not, people were saying Superman were out of touch with young people of "today" way back in '78 before that movie came out.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 1:19 PM
@Nomis929 - Superman 1978 is now looks like an Old Person Movie and it is.

47 Years Ago, that makes Superman Old People Superhero movie.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2025, 1:22 PM
@AllsGood -
Nobody tried to sell it to them.
VicLai
VicLai - 7/15/2025, 12:45 PM
Seems like it’s nearly impossible to not report anything James Gunn-related news for 24 hours. Like…I personally don’t give a hoot about what Silver hair’s got to say? Just let me enjoy Peacemaker 2 (for John Cena) and that’s it, just…zip it,Silver.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/15/2025, 12:45 PM
I say we all wait to engage and let the usual 8% complain about how much this movie got their panties in a wad.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 12:53 PM
My Opinion is Superman not as Popular as he used to be. Seen has Old Peoples Superhero. I never been a big fan of Superman.

Superman has NEVER been a Big Box Office Seller if make 600 million worldwide that's a win.


User Comment Image
