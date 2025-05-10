SUPERMAN Star Sara Sampaio Reveals Surprising New Details About The DCU's Eve Teschmacher

While it appears a good chunk of Superman will be devoted to exploring Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s romance, it’s now been revealed that the movie’s villain will also have a love interest.

Actress and supermodel Sara Sampaio joined the cast of DC Studios’ Superman in November 2023 at the same time Skyler Gisondo was announced as Jimmy Olsen.

At the time, we learned that she’ll play Eve Teschmacher, and Sampaio has now confirmed that her take on the character, who first appeared in Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie, is going to be more than just Lex Luthor’s assistant (on the page, she's typically Luthor's secretary).

In a video released by DC, the actress shed new light on her character's role in the story, explaining, "Lex just wants to take down Superman, and I'm just happy that my boyfriend is rich and takes me to all these places."

"But I actually do have a heart, and I have a...you know, I can actually tell what's right from wrong-ish, you know? But I do have a line, you know?" she added.

What's interesting about these remarks from Sampaio is that they lend a lot of weight to a recent plot leak suggesting Eve will have an unexpected link to another of Superman's leads.

While we don't expect Eve to play a huge role in Superman, it definitely sounds like there's going to be more to her than initially meets the eye. It's also somewhat amusing to think that Lex's girlfriend is both a better person than he is and taking the hateful billionaire for a ride.

You can watch the full interview with Sampaio below, along with a reminder of what she'll look like as Eve Teschmacher.

First look at Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher pic.twitter.com/aHu9SIK4CV — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 25, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.