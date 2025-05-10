SUPERMAN Star Sara Sampaio Reveals Surprising New Details About The DCU's Eve Teschmacher

SUPERMAN Star Sara Sampaio Reveals Surprising New Details About The DCU's Eve Teschmacher

Superman star Sara Sampaio has teased her role as Eve Teschmacher in the reboot, revealing that there will be more to the character than meets the eye. She also teases Eve's dynamic with Lex Luthor...

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While it appears a good chunk of Superman will be devoted to exploring Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s romance, it’s now been revealed that the movie’s villain will also have a love interest. 

Actress and supermodel Sara Sampaio joined the cast of DC Studios’ Superman in November 2023 at the same time Skyler Gisondo was announced as Jimmy Olsen.

At the time, we learned that she’ll play Eve Teschmacher, and Sampaio has now confirmed that her take on the character, who first appeared in Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie, is going to be more than just Lex Luthor’s assistant (on the page, she's typically Luthor's secretary). 

In a video released by DC, the actress shed new light on her character's role in the story, explaining, "Lex just wants to take down Superman, and I'm just happy that my boyfriend is rich and takes me to all these places."

"But I actually do have a heart, and I have a...you know, I can actually tell what's right from wrong-ish, you know? But I do have a line, you know?" she added. 

What's interesting about these remarks from Sampaio is that they lend a lot of weight to a recent plot leak suggesting Eve will have an unexpected link to another of Superman's leads

While we don't expect Eve to play a huge role in Superman, it definitely sounds like there's going to be more to her than initially meets the eye.  It's also somewhat amusing to think that Lex's girlfriend is both a better person than he is and taking the hateful billionaire for a ride. 

You can watch the full interview with Sampaio below, along with a reminder of what she'll look like as Eve Teschmacher. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Solitude
Related:

SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Solitude
SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/10/2025, 8:44 AM

Okay, I'd do her.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/10/2025, 8:50 AM
Her character is.......she wants to bang Jimmy and she's doing everything in her power to get to that soulless redhead.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/10/2025, 8:51 AM
Let me do a few lines of blow and I would be up to giving her a decent night.

Her best asset is her boobies.

Now let's see if CelebJihad has some nood pictures of her.

Nolanite out
LeonNova
LeonNova - 5/10/2025, 9:18 AM
Mercy Graves > Eve Teshmacher

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder