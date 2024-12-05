SUPERMAN Takes Flight In New Promo Art As Frank Grillo Compares David Corenswet To Christopher Reeve

Despite taking on roles in the likes of Hollywood and Twisters, it's not unfair to say David Corenswet was a relative unknown before being cast as the title character in James Gunn's Superman.

Everything we've seen of the 6'4" actor suggests he's been perfectly cast as the iconic superhero. He looks the part, towers over his co-stars, and has packed on plenty of muscle to bring the Kryptonian to life in the new DCU.

Now, Creature Commandos and Superman star Frank Grillo shared what he thinks makes Corenswet so perfect for the role in an interview with Kristian Harloff.

"Henry Cavill, beautiful dude. I mean, God touched him on the shoulder and said, 'I’m going to make you handsome,'" he started. "But with David, there’s something very Christopher Reeve about him. He’s got a stoicism. There’s a seriousness."

"First of all, I’m 5’10. The guy stepped out from behind the curtain with the suit on, I was like, 'Oh my, God! You are Superman!'" Grillo said of Corenswet's impressive stature. "He encompasses this aura. Superman to me was never morally derelict. Superman stood for something. He was steadfast. He was a naivete and a vulnerability about him - when I was watching Superman as a kid."

"And there’s something about this guy. I don’t know if I can articulate it but I was like, 'Oh, this guy is Superman. He’s Superman,'" he concluded.

That's high praise indeed and it's starting to feel like we're in store for something really special with Corenswet's Superman. Gunn appears to be setting the stage for him to become the face of this shared world, anyway, and recently said the actor will "freak everyone out with how great he is."

New Superman promo art has also been revealed at CCXP in Brazil and it features a stunning shot of the Man of Steel taking flight. It's an iconic pose and one we hope is based on the movie itself.

You can take a closer look at that in the X post below.

Our first look at SUPERMAN flying! pic.twitter.com/l4gl5aW8AN — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) December 5, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.