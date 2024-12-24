SUPERMAN Trailer In The Style Of SMALLVILLE's Opening Credits Is The Best Gift You'll Get This Christmas

Footage from the newly released Superman trailer has been edited into Smallville's opening iconic credits and the result is nothing short of perfect! You can check out this fun mashup after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Smallville remains one of the most beloved comic book TV shows ever made and, for many DC fans, Tom Welling is their Man of Steel and Michael Rosenbaum is the Lex Luthor. 

The series had a lengthy run, kicking off in 2001 before wrapping up in 2011 following a memorable 10 seasons (which somehow didn't see Clark Kent take flight and suit up until the final episode). Despite the odd misstep, the show still has a devoted legion of supporters and, love or hate it, those opening credits were undeniably great.

Earlier this week, DC Studios released the first Superman trailer. It's broken viewership records and got everyone talking about a character some have argued is outdated or no longer relevant. Crucially, the response has proved that there's interest in the DCU even after the DCEU's disastrous conclusion.

@BauanEdits has taken footage from the sneak peek and combined it with Smallville's opening credits to create what can only be described as a perfect mashup. 

It's a little rough around the edges seeing as there's only a limited amount of footage available; however, those of you who have compared the tone of Superman to Smallville will surely be happy to see how well the two DC projects mesh when combined. 

Back in October, we asked Welling if he's changed his stance on wearing Superman's suit should the opportunity present itself (which, unfortunately, seems unlikely with DC Studios moving on from the Multiverse).

"You know, I think now because of the two boys that I have with my lovely wife...we have a bunch of costumes at home," he tells us in the video above. "It started out at the first Halloween and now we have, I don't know, 40 or 50 costumes. The one costume we don't have is the Superman costume."

"I asked my son why and he said, 'Because he's taken' and I said, 'By who?' 'By [you].' That was like, 'Alright, I think I'm open to the idea now.' So, if you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of."

Check out this awesome fan-edit in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 12/24/2024, 9:12 AM
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/24/2024, 9:13 AM
Movie still looks bad. Costume looks like cosplay.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 12/24/2024, 9:22 AM
@JobinJ - agree! How does the Superman & Lois costume look better than the movie one.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 12/24/2024, 9:30 AM
@JonAwesome - absolutely. The suit looks like it's stiff or something. I've seen pics of Correnswet working out getting ready for the role and he looks huge. This suit doesn't show that af all. They should of used a more flattering material.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 12/24/2024, 9:31 AM
@JobinJ - all costumes are technically cosplay
skidz
skidz - 12/24/2024, 9:14 AM
This is really clever.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/24/2024, 9:16 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/24/2024, 9:27 AM
I'm getting Lord Of The Rings Extended Cut Trilogy on 4k Blu-Ray with replica ring.

That is a better gift.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 9:30 AM
That was pretty sweet…

The theme gets me pumped everytime lol!!.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 12/24/2024, 9:45 AM
I liked the trailer, but this is better.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/24/2024, 9:46 AM
SOMEBODY SAVE ME!!!!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/24/2024, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/24/2024, 9:55 AM
So "Superman" was made for TV.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/24/2024, 10:01 AM

WOW!! Excellent.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

