SUPERMAN TV Spot Features New Footage As (Vague) First Reactions Land Following Yesterday's Screening

Though they really don't tell us very much, a handful of vague reactions from yesterday's screening of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online. We also have a new TV spot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

A screening of Superman was held yesterday, with a number of critics and influencers invited to see James Gunn's DCU reboot in full ahead of official press showings next week.

Though reactions are still (supposed to be) embargoed until July 7, a few vague social media posts have slipped through. There are no spoilers (there's barely any details, tbh), but based on what little we do have to do on, it sounds like the movie went over pretty well with overall.

We have been told from one person who caught the screening that the movie is basically exactly what you'd expect from a James Gunn Superman film. Take that as you will!

We also have a new TV spot. The footage isn't the clearest, but there are a few previously-unseen shots of the Man of Steel in action, Lois Lane looking just a tad concerned, and more.

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Incredibly Intense SUPERMAN Clip Debuts As Lex Luthor Kidnaps [SPOILER]
SUPERMAN: The Actors Playing Kal-El's Parents In James Gunn's Debut DCU Film Have Been Confirmed

SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/26/2025, 5:46 AM
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 5:48 AM
Trailers have been a misdirect 👀
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 6:20 AM
@JurassicClunge - hmm, sounds like supes and lex might join forces? 🤔
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 6:28 AM
@vectorsigma - it could mean anything sir! It could be more serious than it looks or more slapstick, it will be interesting to see 👀
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 5:51 AM
'Damn beautiful' in its essence or it's visuals? I assume essence as the cinematography looks absolutely awful
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/26/2025, 6:14 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I have to agree here.

Some of the visuals look great, others look absolutely awful, especially close up shots and lightning/framing of certain shots, that make it look like a CW TV show.

It's even more jarring after the excellent F4 trailer that released yesterday and it looks... well like a proper film.

That being said, can't wait to see both and I do hope both are excellent.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 6:29 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - all cgi heavy cbms look ugly at certain scenes and has been a norm. But id say MOS looks really good as compared to today's cbms.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 6:34 AM
@vectorsigma - it looked good , pity snyder released some of the most unadulterated crap ever in the superhero-sphere
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/26/2025, 6:00 AM
A live action STAS episode is A1
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 6:09 AM
An episode of the Timm verse Superman? You cant compliment it any more than that.

As much as ill be in the theaters day 1, ill be here to see the haters cry 😭
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/26/2025, 7:58 AM
@vectorsigma - if this is even close to being true then my hype level just went through the roof
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 6/26/2025, 6:23 AM
You had me at "live action version of Superman The Animated Series". I really wish this movie all the success cause Superman is a kind sweet character and deserves the best.
Trigeryen
Trigeryen - 6/26/2025, 7:06 AM
@Ojeet78 - I’m hoping the same. We could use a good, uplifting movie. I’m not saying this WILL be it, but I’m optimistic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 6:50 AM
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 '𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬'“

That description if true sounds pretty great to me , especially about it being earnest which is what Superman should be imo
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/26/2025, 7:59 AM
don't tease me with this Timmverse/Superman TAS stuff because that is EXACTLY what i want my Superman to be like. if this is true my hype for this movie just skyrocketed

