SUPERMAN TV Spot Features New Footage As (Vague) First Reactions Land Following Yesterday's Screening

A screening of Superman was held yesterday, with a number of critics and influencers invited to see James Gunn's DCU reboot in full ahead of official press showings next week.

Though reactions are still (supposed to be) embargoed until July 7, a few vague social media posts have slipped through. There are no spoilers (there's barely any details, tbh), but based on what little we do have to do on, it sounds like the movie went over pretty well with overall.

We have been told from one person who caught the screening that the movie is basically exactly what you'd expect from a James Gunn Superman film. Take that as you will!

We also have a new TV spot. The footage isn't the clearest, but there are a few previously-unseen shots of the Man of Steel in action, Lois Lane looking just a tad concerned, and more.

A friend saw @JamesGunn's SUPERMAN today. He said it's 180 degrees away from @ZackSnyder's vision. He told me A LOT of things...probably too much. He said the trailers have been a bit of a misdirect. But the most important thing was...he really, really liked it. — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) June 26, 2025

I hear #Superman is good — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 26, 2025

SUPERMAN has been described as a live action episode of 'Superman: The Animated Series'



"It’s very Silver-Age. It’s got a lot of those sci-fi tropes. It’s big in spectacle, drama, and laughs. Big in its heart. A very earnest film"



(@ResonantJustice)#Superman pic.twitter.com/8QajAzCFXn — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 26, 2025

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."