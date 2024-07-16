SUPERMAN Wraps Filming In Cleveland Today With A Top-Secret Scene; Rumored Character Details Revealed

Today reportedly marks the final day of shooting in Cleveland for James Gunn's Superman, but these scenes are being filmed behind closed doors in the Arcade...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Filming on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot is expected to finish up in Cleveland, Ohio today before production moves to Cincinnati, but these scenes are being shot behind closed doors.

After numerous revealing shots taken on the streets of "Metropolis" found their way online over the past couple of weeks, Gunn and his crew have moved to the historic Cleveland Arcade for this final day of filming. Details on what exactly is being shot are sketchy, but it is said to be a "major sequence" involving Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan returned to set last night), and two other characters.

We have heard that one of the actors has not been seen in previous set snaps, which leads us to believe that it's either Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord) or Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).

We'll be sure to update if anyone does manage to get a revealing shot. For now, you can check out a report on Superman's last day of filming in Cleveland below.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2024, 3:16 PM
Will this superman unite us now that we are a wounded country?
Can dc be great like it used to be
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/16/2024, 3:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - what manner of drugs do you do?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 7/16/2024, 3:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z!

Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/16/2024, 3:18 PM
Kinda glad it's wrapped just so there are no more set pics. It's been hard to keep in the dark on this film and I don't want to be spoiled.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 3:25 PM
a batman cameo?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 3:26 PM
It’s cool that they have wrapped and while few things have been revealed , it’s still been hard to piece it all together which I’m good with tbh…

Can’t wait to see this!!

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/16/2024, 3:31 PM
Is it a rumor or a reveal? It can't be both.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/16/2024, 3:33 PM
Legendary shoot
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 7/16/2024, 3:40 PM
I could have sworn there was a stunt rehearsal video of Supes and Lois' stunt doubles working on romantic flying scenes in the Arcade. So I'm curious to know how "secret" that is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 4:11 PM
@Mixedsuperman - there’s a rumor that we’ll see Metamorpho’s transformation in i this so it could be Anthony Carrgan

Maybe Lou’s is caught in the crossfire and Superman saves her?.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/16/2024, 3:42 PM
100% hardcourt
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/16/2024, 3:51 PM
6 stand-alone Superman films and the title "Superman" has never been used.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/16/2024, 4:05 PM
@GeneralZod - what do you mean
dracula
dracula - 7/16/2024, 4:11 PM
@braunermegda - this is the first time a movie was just titled Superman

The first christopher reeve movie was Superman : The Movie

