SUPERMAN Wraps Filming In Cleveland Today With A Top-Secret Scene; Rumored Character Details Revealed

Filming on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot is expected to finish up in Cleveland, Ohio today before production moves to Cincinnati, but these scenes are being shot behind closed doors.

After numerous revealing shots taken on the streets of "Metropolis" found their way online over the past couple of weeks, Gunn and his crew have moved to the historic Cleveland Arcade for this final day of filming. Details on what exactly is being shot are sketchy, but it is said to be a "major sequence" involving Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan returned to set last night), and two other characters.

We have heard that one of the actors has not been seen in previous set snaps, which leads us to believe that it's either Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord) or Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).

We'll be sure to update if anyone does manage to get a revealing shot. For now, you can check out a report on Superman's last day of filming in Cleveland below.

Local production of #Superman concludes today in @DowntownCLE with a major scene inside the historic Arcade.



The production will head to Cincinnati for a one-day shoot later this week. #FilmInCLE pic.twitter.com/talITr8EJh — Greater Cleveland Partnership (@GreaterCLE) July 16, 2024 My final(?) missive from the Superman in Cleveland film shoot. Thanks for following along and hope we didn't give too much away! https://t.co/9EUU67duoM — joey morona (@joeyjoe) July 16, 2024

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”