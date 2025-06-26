SUPERMAN's Final Cut Described As "SUPERMAN II On Steroids" And "Very Silly, Very Big"

More details about Superman have landed after recent screenings, and the DC Studios reboot is being compared to 1980's Superman II...in a positive way...we think. You can find out more after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've been getting bits and pieces of information from Superman's test screenings for months, but the movie has been picture locked for weeks and was screened to press for the first time in the U.S. yesterday. 

Reactions won't be shared on social media until next month. However, a reliable social media scooper (who shared many of the details referenced above, all of which have since been confirmed as accurate) has an intriguing update. 

Asked about Superman's tone in the final cut, @ViewerAnon described the movie as "Superman II on steroids."

The Superman: The Movie sequel was released in 1980 and became mired in controversy when Richard Donner was replaced as director by Richard Lester after shooting 75% of the movie. Donner's Director's Cut was finally released in 2006, and both versions are far more bombastic than that classic first instalment.

Asked to elaborate, the insider said, "It's very silly and very big." Another social media insider, @ResonantJustice, later chimed in by saying, "I'd also describe the final film as a live-action episode of Superman: The Animated series. It’s very Silver-Age. It’s got a lot of those sci-fi tropes. It’s big in spectacle, drama, and laughs. But more importantly, it’s big in its heart. It’s a very earnest film."

There are also what appear to be some very early reactions floating around on Letterboxd, with one supposed viewer saying, "someone [finally] got Superman right." 

Depending on how you feel about Superman II, this latest update will either be an exciting or troubling one. Based on past experience, it's almost a given that Superman's social media reactions will be glowing, especially when many fan accounts were in attendance at this early sneak peek (some of whom label themselves on X with the "#WBPartner" hashtag). 

Stay tuned for more on Superman as we have it.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

