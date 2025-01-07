The First SUPERMAN Teaser Beats MAN OF STEEL To Become The Character's Most-Viewed Trailer EVER

In less than one month since its release, the first Superman teaser has topped Man of Steel to become the character's highest-viewed trailer ever. You can find more details on that after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released shortly before Christmas and, in less than one month, it's received more views than the third Man of Steel trailer. 

This is a significant achievement because it makes it the highest-viewed Superman TV show or movie trailer in history (and it broke the record in a matter of weeks; in comparison, it took Zack Snyder's movie over a decade to reach those numbers). 

Does this matter? Well, for fans who like to pit the DCU against the old DCEU, it certainly feels like a victory of sorts. Ultimately, what should be the bigger talking point is the fact this points to there being a lot of interest in DC Studios' Superman reboot. 

What's going to be crucial is whether that translates into box office revenue this summer, particularly in a month when it faces stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It's unclear when we'll get our next look at the movie, though a new trailer being released in time for the Super Bowl does seem likely.

"James suggested All-Star Superman to read for Clark, specifically, because there are interesting challenges with Clark," David Corenswet said of his approach to the character in a recent interview. "It was interesting having a silent version to look at. I hadn't read so many Superman comics that I had since all the different Clarks that have appeared in the comics."

"I knew the ones that appeared in television and films, but it was great having a silent one and getting the impression from that. So, I drew a lot from that, specifically, for Clark," the actor continued. "I also loosely stole some stuff from my brother-in-law, who's 6’8” and 270 pounds, and has the deepest voice, and is always in the way and always trying not to be."

How many times have you watched the Superman teaser trailer?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

