Trailer Battle: Marvel Studios' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Vs. DC's SUPERMAN

Since the release of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps yesterday, fans have been debating whether the teaser matches up to our first look at James Gunn's Superman...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 05, 2025 02:02 PM EST
The first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released online yesterday, and fans wasted very little time in comparing it to our first look at DC's Superman.

Even though the first footage from James Gunn's DCU reboot debuted over a month ago, both movies mark new beginnings for incredibly popular characters that are often viewed as representatives of their respective brands. Plus, with both films set to hit theatres this July, the Marvel vs. DC debate was always bound to reignite once these teasers were released!

The Superman trailer quickly became the most viewed and talked-about teaser in Warner Bros. and DC history, but First Steps has been doing pretty well.

For some context, Superman picked up 24 million views and 1 million likes in its first 24 hours online, with The Fantastic Four slightly behind with 21M views 750K likes.

Likes and views aside, we want to know which trailer CBM's readers thought was better overall, and found to be more effective at building excitement for the release of their respective movie.

Have another look at the trailers, vote in the poll below, and be sure to drop us a comment in the usual place.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumors Reveal Spoilery Details About Galactus, Reed's Multiverse Plans, More
SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories
SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories

soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/5/2025, 2:03 PM
Which one was the most underwhelming?
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 2/5/2025, 2:05 PM
@soberchimera - They both were good. I mean...just wait and go watch the films, then come back and bitch. Why people are whining about these films is beyond me.
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 2/5/2025, 2:04 PM
I am supporting both because I am a comic book fan! No Marvel /DC hate here! Sucess for both films, means we get more.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/5/2025, 2:09 PM
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/5/2025, 2:05 PM
The Superman trailer was much better. The costumes are better, film design is better, and especially the cast is better for the Superman film than the FF reboot.

Pedro as Reed is great, he just needs to shave, but Ebon Moss Bachrach as The Thing is the worst casting of the four, he looks and acts nothing like Ben Grimm, and his Thing voice is terrible... sounds nothing like The Thing, he is just playing himself.

Since the 1960s, Marvel has shown us in recordings and cartoons how The Thing is supposed to sound:
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 2/5/2025, 2:06 PM
@Pictilli - I disagree. I thought the Thing was the highlight.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/5/2025, 2:09 PM
@blitzkreg - CGI looks dodgy and worst voice ever
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 2:17 PM
@Pictilli - It's almost like they told the guy do his best Mark Ruffalo voice impression.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/5/2025, 2:31 PM
@TheFinestSmack - yes! At least Ruffalo's Hulk sounded right.

This is like Korg
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 2:09 PM
Excited for both but the FF trailer is just fantastic
grif
grif - 2/5/2025, 2:09 PM
not watching any more shitty mcu movies
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/5/2025, 2:15 PM
@grif - Fair, but what about good MCU movies
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 2:19 PM
@Izaizaiza - have their been any good ones post-Endgame? Only one i've seen is the Spiderman one and it was ok for being nostalgia bait. I think I saw most of Shang Chi when it was on in the background at my sister's house but it didn't really get me absorbed in it.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/5/2025, 2:28 PM
@TheFinestSmack - No Way Home was good, I thought...and the only multiverse thing I've enjoyed. D&W was forgettable but fun for one viewing. GOTG 3 was after Endgame, right? I also thought BP2 was good.

Marvels and Ant Man 3 were terrible, but they are the exception.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/5/2025, 2:44 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Eternals and Quantumania are the only ones I'd call bad. As for the rest, they aren't Winter Soldier or Endgame, but they're all a good time at the movies.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/5/2025, 2:47 PM
@grif - ohno.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/5/2025, 2:11 PM
Why does it have to be a "battle". oh I know for article clicks. I fell for it
stevezegers
stevezegers - 2/5/2025, 2:12 PM
They both gave me what I wanted for the properties. I'm generally a bigger Superman fan, but am excited for both.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 2:13 PM
Marvel shill incoming in 5...4...3...2...1...
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/5/2025, 2:14 PM
Looking forward to both! IMO, the superman trailer was better, but both were good. The casting for the superman film is perfect, and I'm still withholding judgement on FFs casting
ANewPope
ANewPope - 2/5/2025, 2:14 PM
All I know is that this is gonna be a hell of a birthday month!
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/5/2025, 2:17 PM
What an useless article man.
Journalism🤦‍♂️
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/5/2025, 2:19 PM
Just about every comic book movie trailer for this year:

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/5/2025, 2:20 PM
phukk off you numbnut.
We're lucky to be getting these great characters in movies this year.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 2/5/2025, 2:25 PM
At this point we should all be hoping these films do well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 2:26 PM
Oh great , an article that’ll no doubt incite a flame war in the comments….

I think they were good and I’m excited for both!!.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/5/2025, 2:27 PM
I didn't like either trailer.
I think Superman might be the better movie, but i'll watch both on opening day.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 2:31 PM
I enjoyed both, so can I vote for both? July's gonna be a great month for superhero movies. The only winner here is gonna be me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 2:36 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I hope the whole year is a good one for us since it’s got a strong (if not small) lineup with 4 cbms.

I get more I guess is riding on F4 and Superman especially but there’s potential in Thunderbolts & Brave New World aswell
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/5/2025, 2:33 PM
Neither got me excited for their project. Still hopeful they will be great
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 2:36 PM
Gunn is a one trick pony hack so based on that I'm going with F4
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 2/5/2025, 2:40 PM
@AllsNotGood - he’s made several successful movies and shows. He did it with guardians 3 times. Did it with suicide squad. And now with peacemaker and creature commandos. What bad movie or show has he done as of late?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 2:42 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - transformers were successful.

Guardians 1 was great. Guardians 2 and 3 were just diluted versions. Ss was guardians just on earth. Peacemaker was guardians but in a TV series creature commandos is guardians in animated form
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 2/5/2025, 2:46 PM
@AllsNotGood - they were all successful critically as well. And transformers movies save for 1 and bumblebee, none were critically good. I trust Gunn’s record. He hasn’t made a bad product in over a decade. Superman will be good. You can count on that. How good? Well, it remains to be seen. But I am hopeful.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 2:50 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - I'm over Gunn format in films. He's doing the same with superman
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 2:51 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - bays transformers were terribly received apart from the first which was par
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 2/5/2025, 2:53 PM
@AllsNotGood - we won’t know until we see it. Let’s it give it a shot.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 2:57 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - of course but from I've seen so far this just going to be more Gunn. Supposed to be a superman movie
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/5/2025, 2:50 PM
I'm a bigger Superman fan than F4, but the F4 trailer was far better.
