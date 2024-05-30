THE CROW Star Bill Skarsgård Admits He Isn't A Fan Of The Movie's Ending; Teases Pennywise Return

Bill Skarsgård has established himself in Hollywood by playing sinister characters, but he'll take a crack at the anti-hero when The Crow is released later this summer.

The first images and trailer for the movie received a mixed-to-negative response from fans of the classic 1994 movie. Most of that boiled down to Skarsgård's Eric looking more like Jared Leto's Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad than Brandon Lee's iconic interpretation of the comic book character.

However, this isn't a remake, it's a reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. And, while the character's appearance has split opinions, the R-Rated action looks undeniably badass.

Talking to Esquire (via FearHQ.com), the actor admits to being unsure about taking on The Crow's title role. "There's definitely worry about that," he says of fan expectations. "I'm trying to view the fame aspect as a challenge and navigate through it in a way that I’ll find happiness."

"I really don't think my line of profession is a recipe for happiness or contentment. Not a lot of us are happy. And the more the fame is increased, the more turbulent and scary life becomes."

Surprisingly, Skarsgård admits he's dissatisfied with how The Crow ends. Why? Reading between the lines, it's because the movie leaves the door open for a sequel. "I personally preferred something more definitive," he admits.

As for what comes next, the actor tells the site that he's heading to Toronto to shoot something he "[doesn't] want to spoil." Coincidentally, that's where IT prequel Welcome to Derry is shooting and when Skarsgård was asked about a possible return as Pennywise, he said, "Maybe." Pushed on whether talks have happened, he again responded, "Maybe."

Welcome to Derry is expected to premiere on Max sometime in 2025.

Introducing our Summer issue cover star, Bill Skarsgård.



He transformed himself into a terrifying clown in 'It' and a ruthless villain in 'John Wick,' but he goes deeper for #TheCrow this summer and #Nosferatu in December.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is set to arrive in theaters on August 23.