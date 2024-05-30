THE CROW Star Bill Skarsgård Admits He Isn't A Fan Of The Movie's Ending; Teases Pennywise Return

IT star Bill Skarsgård has discussed the pressure surrounding his lead role in The Crow and admits he isn't a fan of the movie's ending. He also teases Pennywise's return in Max's Welcome to Derry...

By JoshWilding - May 30, 2024 08:05 AM EST
Source: Esquire (via Fear HQ)

Bill Skarsgård has established himself in Hollywood by playing sinister characters, but he'll take a crack at the anti-hero when The Crow is released later this summer. 

The first images and trailer for the movie received a mixed-to-negative response from fans of the classic 1994 movie. Most of that boiled down to Skarsgård's Eric looking more like Jared Leto's Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad than Brandon Lee's iconic interpretation of the comic book character. 

However, this isn't a remake, it's a reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. And, while the character's appearance has split opinions, the R-Rated action looks undeniably badass. 

Talking to Esquire (via FearHQ.com), the actor admits to being unsure about taking on The Crow's title role. "There's definitely worry about that," he says of fan expectations. "I'm trying to view the fame aspect as a challenge and navigate through it in a way that I’ll find happiness."

"I really don't think my line of profession is a recipe for happiness or contentment. Not a lot of us are happy. And the more the fame is increased, the more turbulent and scary life becomes."

Surprisingly, Skarsgård admits he's dissatisfied with how The Crow ends. Why? Reading between the lines, it's because the movie leaves the door open for a sequel. "I personally preferred something more definitive," he admits. 

As for what comes next, the actor tells the site that he's heading to Toronto to shoot something he "[doesn't] want to spoil." Coincidentally, that's where IT prequel Welcome to Derry is shooting and when Skarsgård was asked about a possible return as Pennywise, he said, "Maybe." Pushed on whether talks have happened, he again responded, "Maybe."

Welcome to Derry is expected to premiere on Max sometime in 2025. 

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

 Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is set to arrive in theaters on August 23.

THE CROW: Ernie Hudson Explains Why He Has No Desire To Watch Upcoming Reboot
THE CROW: Ernie Hudson Explains Why He Has "No Desire" To Watch Upcoming Reboot
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 8:10 AM
...so the star admits he doesn't like the ending when the film hasn't released and he's about to get into promotion mode? That's a terrible sign.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/30/2024, 8:28 AM
@Origame - "it's because the movie leaves the door open for a sequel."


Just read, dude.
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 8:36 AM
@braunermegda - ...I read that. Why do you think it changes my point that it's not a good thing having the star say he doesn't like the end to the movie he's about to promote?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 8:37 AM
@braunermegda - Won't get a sequel if it doesn't make money, this year will be year of the flops.

Deadpool And Wolverine will be massive, easily over $800 Million.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/30/2024, 8:44 AM
@Origame - because he's not saying it's bad, he's just saying he prefers when a movie doesn't leave doors opened (which may sound bad at all when it's spread like this article) but it doesn't mean the movie sucks (but maybe it does)

too many parentheses (to enfatize)
(shit)
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/30/2024, 8:46 AM
@marvel72 - I agree, I think the crow won't even pay itself. Which is so sad, because it looks gore, and violent, and all it needed to do was to stick with the key visual for the main character.

Deadpool I honestly believe it'll make 1bi during the first month, unless it's really bad. I think Marvel needs to understand that the people who grew up watching their movies are now in their 30s and want more mature content. Deadpool may give what audiences want: fresh take on superhero genre, fun and nostalgia. Let's [frick]ing go and hope I'm not wrong lol expectations are high
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 9:01 AM
@braunermegda - again, he's promoting the movie. Even if he's saying it's his preference, it's not good.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/30/2024, 9:38 AM
@braunermegda - tbf @Origame didn't say he said it was bad
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/30/2024, 1:18 PM
@Slotherin - and I never claimed he did. I agree it doesn't sound good when you hear "actor promoting movie don't how it ends" but it's not related to the story, that's my point. It is bad when it's written like josh did here, but a serious journalist would write that a little better to avoid these kind of confusion.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/30/2024, 1:19 PM
@Origame - yeah, I agree with you. Turns out it's just how it was written on the title, because he was very respectful and with context and the entire interview you can see what he means. But you know, title like these generates clicks, so that's what the author is worried. But I agree with you that even like that it's not something positive to say so.
grif
grif - 5/30/2024, 2:25 PM
@Origame - yeah wtf? lol
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 5/30/2024, 8:10 AM
Nobody isnt a fan of this reboot. Wake up bill.
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 9:02 AM
@BeNice123 - nobody isn't a fan of this reboot? So everyone is a fan.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/30/2024, 9:17 AM
@Origame - suddenly countless skeptics changed their view.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/30/2024, 8:13 AM
IT part one was great, and then IT part 2 was a bit of a bad cg mess. Looking forward to return to Derry
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 5/30/2024, 8:14 AM
no worries, you were never getting a sequel anyway since the ten's of people that will pay to see it are not gonna be enough.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/30/2024, 8:14 AM
Well that's an encouraging sign, eh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2024, 8:22 AM
@DravenCorvis - as someone who is still willing to give this a shot , they certainly aren’t making it easy lol
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/30/2024, 8:26 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah.

Even I was kinda surprised with what he said.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2024, 8:19 AM
This message board is going to be hatefully negative, with no one actually reading the article about his career.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/30/2024, 8:30 AM
@IAmAHoot - It's from the "Oh yes" guy, you can't blame us for skipping over it. He's kinda earned it at this point. Plus he collects Hot Toys, need I say more?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2024, 8:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Are you talking about Wilding? Legit asking. Cause that I get. I'm talking about the Esquire article.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2024, 12:19 PM
@IAmAHoot - Negative about the film, sure, but not the actor. Even he's down on this movie. Sounds worse than we all thought.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2024, 8:21 AM
Probably not the best way to promote your upcoming movie lol…

It definitely seems like they leave it open for a sequel which I get from a business perspective (though I don’t think the movie will do well) but I hope it doesn’t end up hurting the film itself.

Also , if they want to do more then you can have Eric’s story be a one-off and then focus on other characters who take on the Crow mantle in order to right a wrong or such since there’s precedence for it in the comics!!.

Anyway , I do think the movie looks like it could be alright at the least so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/30/2024, 8:34 AM
Hollywoods all about subverting fan expectations these days. Thing is they wouldnt have to subvert peoples expectations if they were just original from the jump.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 10:52 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image

This.

They are to busy with deconstruction and demoralization and their agenda to realize that if they simply gave the majority of viewers what they wanted it would be refreshing at this point.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/30/2024, 8:42 AM
EDGELORD WET DREAM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2024, 8:49 AM
@GhostDog - to be fair , I feel like that’s kind of The Crow in general
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/30/2024, 9:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - basically
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/30/2024, 8:45 AM
If Eric Draven comes back for a part 2, this movie is even wacker than it looks.

Lame. Hollywood always looking for a franchise they can milk to death
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/30/2024, 9:05 AM
If this is two part movie they will be in trouble father told me he want to see this once he told me that he probably never saw original surprise to say he saw crow city of angles with me it was not first one this reboot is based on first one suppose to be.,

If this version kept hair and didn’t have tattoos on Eric I may have will give this version chance but hair and tattoo kills for me if main character was not named Eric give crow what they did with sequels yeah I will be open mind to this version but bad hair and tattoo that’s not Eric from book I hate be fan at comic con ask James I barr what he thinks of reboot trailer if he saw it 😔
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/30/2024, 9:23 AM
This movie has disaster written all over it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 10:57 AM
@lazlodaytona - Totally.
Although the budget is low, around $50 million, so it does have a chance at recouping and possibly breaking even.
Even with that low bar set, I still feel it will flop (thankfully).

The original is a good entertaining product of its' time with a great rock soundtrack.
This looks like dogshit on every level imo.
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/30/2024, 9:56 AM
At least we have Salems Lot coming to Max at some point this year
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/30/2024, 10:49 AM
Seems like he’s just acting for the checks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/30/2024, 10:50 AM
WHY ARR THEY MAKING MORE PENNYWISE CONTENT?!Because it makes money. That's all these idiots do is greenlight shit. It part Two was a thousand times worse than the TV miniseries, just stop and move on
RolandD
RolandD - 5/30/2024, 11:11 AM
He’s from the Josh Trank school of movie promotion.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2024, 12:38 PM
Anyone see Boy Kills World? Marketing failed that movie, that movie was batshit insane and I loved every moment.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/30/2024, 2:45 PM
I feel like a lot of issues with this movie could be avoided if they weren't retelling Eric Draven and Shelly's story.
The Crow lends itself well to anthology-style storytelling.

