New Debate Takes The Internet By Storm: Who Would Win In A Fight - The MCU's Sentry Or The DCU's Superman?

If there's one thing the majority of comic book fans seem to enjoy, it's pitting Marvel against DC. However, it's far more fun to imagine what might happen if certain characters were to go head-to-head (which, unfortunately, is something we may never see on screen).

Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers recently introduced The Sentry, a seemingly invincible superhero with the power of a thousand exploding suns. This summer, James Gunn's Superman reboot will bring the Man of Steel back to theaters.

In recent days, social media has blown up with one very specific debate: who would win if the MCU's Sentry were to fight the DCU's Superman?

Bob made short work of the Thunderbolts, shrugging off every blow and revealing an ability to create a seemingly impervious forcefield around himself (all while manipulating the matter around him). As for Superman, well, he's Superman and one of the Multiverse's most formidable warriors.

Seeing these two go to war would be pretty extraordinary, and while The Sentry's mental issues put him at a slight disadvantage, what could Supes do if The Void were to be released? At the same time, Bob has yet to clash with anyone remotely as mighty as Kal-El.

For what it's worth, Lewis Pullman has said, "Against Superman, Homelander, and Omni-Man? Jeez, you know, I think he would have to tap out for some therapy. I think he feels like he has some impostors that to be like, sorry, can we pause this for one second? I’m just gonna call my guy. But give him a couple of years..."

That points to The Sentry finding his footing in Avengers: Doomsday, and we're hoping David Corenswet will be asked to respond when press for Superman begins later this summer.

For now, we'd like you to weigh in and decide: who would win if Superman and The Sentry were to face off? You can let us know in the comments section.

