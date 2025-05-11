New Debate Takes The Internet By Storm: Who Would Win In A Fight - The MCU's Sentry Or The DCU's Superman?

Marvel now has its own Superman in the form of The Sentry, but who would win if the MCU's Golden Guardian battle the DCU's Man of Tomorrow? Everyone is talking about it, but we want to hear your thoughts.

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

If there's one thing the majority of comic book fans seem to enjoy, it's pitting Marvel against DC. However, it's far more fun to imagine what might happen if certain characters were to go head-to-head (which, unfortunately, is something we may never see on screen).

Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers recently introduced The Sentry, a seemingly invincible superhero with the power of a thousand exploding suns. This summer, James Gunn's Superman reboot will bring the Man of Steel back to theaters. 

In recent days, social media has blown up with one very specific debate: who would win if the MCU's Sentry were to fight the DCU's Superman? 

Bob made short work of the Thunderbolts, shrugging off every blow and revealing an ability to create a seemingly impervious forcefield around himself (all while manipulating the matter around him). As for Superman, well, he's Superman and one of the Multiverse's most formidable warriors.

Seeing these two go to war would be pretty extraordinary, and while The Sentry's mental issues put him at a slight disadvantage, what could Supes do if The Void were to be released? At the same time, Bob has yet to clash with anyone remotely as mighty as Kal-El. 

For what it's worth, Lewis Pullman has said, "Against Superman, Homelander, and Omni-Man? Jeez, you know, I think he would have to tap out for some therapy. I think he feels like he has some impostors that to be like, sorry, can we pause this for one second? I’m just gonna call my guy. But give him a couple of years..."

That points to The Sentry finding his footing in Avengers: Doomsday, and we're hoping David Corenswet will be asked to respond when press for Superman begins later this summer.

For now, we'd like you to weigh in and decide: who would win if Superman and The Sentry were to face off? You can let us know in the comments section.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers, meanwhile, is now playing in theaters.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/11/2025, 10:23 AM
Superman is notoriously OP
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/11/2025, 11:27 AM
@Wahhvacado -
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/11/2025, 10:26 AM
I like how Homelanders is brought up in these debates now as well. The guy doesn't stand a chance against Sentry, Superman or Omni-Man. Void'd just shadowify them all
Latverian
Latverian - 5/11/2025, 10:29 AM
@bkmeijer1 -

I remember seeing someone online phrasing it very accurately, by saying that Homelander is the definition of the biggest fish in the smallest pond.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/11/2025, 10:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I love the Death Battle with Omniman and Homelander. He gets walked on
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/11/2025, 10:28 AM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 5/11/2025, 10:28 AM
Unless it's some depowered version like Flashpoint or a guilt-driven one like Red Son for the Void to take advantage of, the OG Big Blue takes the win, easiy.

Superman is always the answer in those match-ups.

Especially against Goku.

F#ck Goku.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/11/2025, 11:02 AM
@Latverian - agreed and agreed
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/11/2025, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 5/11/2025, 10:44 AM
Need more feats on MCU Sentry and DCU Superman

For now, Sentry
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/11/2025, 10:45 AM
I mean if we're going strictly off of power levels from the comics, Sentry wipes the floor with Superman. Even a fully powered Kara is stronger than Superman
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/11/2025, 11:05 AM
@BigPhilbowski - Wrong. Superman one sneezed and destroyed a solar system…..
billnye69
billnye69 - 5/11/2025, 10:46 AM
Superman is as strong as the pilot needs him to be.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 5/11/2025, 10:50 AM
I'm just waiting to see if they fit in any version of the "rip someone in two" beat in Secret Wars or Doomsday...or both. One so he (the Sentry) can, then in the sequel, someone (who needs to be shown just how "tough" they are) does it back to him. Maybe not, but we'll see.
Just feels like two WTF moments they wouldn't be able to help themselves squeezing in there some where.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/11/2025, 11:37 AM
@J0RELLC00LJ - If someone is getting ripped in half, it's Sentry in Doomsfay or secret wars
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 5/11/2025, 11:05 AM
For everything displayed by the Sentry from Thunderbolts* against even comics Superman...
Sentry-Void would wipe the floor with him quite easily.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/11/2025, 11:27 AM
Depends movie or comic version don’t know about sentry in comics on his powers stuff I saw in movie almost doubt he have those in comics marvel does change things from time to time in books

