The THUNDERBOLTS* End Credits May Confirm A Popular MCU Theory

The world premier of Thunderbolts* took place last night at a UK screening. Most of the stars were there including Florence Pugh and David Harbour, although Sebastian Stan seemingly skipped it. The first reactions to the screening seem to be pretty much entirely positive, although that’s not always indicative of how the rest of audiences will perceive it.

Of course, details galore are flying around about the new MCU movie, and that includes the end credit scene(s). Before you continue, there are definitelySPOILERS, so if you wish to avoid those, stop reading here.

Last call for SPOILERS.

Thunderbolts* end credits scene is a big one with huge implications for the rest of the MCU. We first reported on it here, but the full description is below.

"The post credits scene for Thunderbolts* is as follows: The New Avengers are in their new tower talking about Sam recruiting his own New Avengers team and how he has the copyright for that name. Then they hear about something coming from space, it's the Fantastic Four ship coming into their universe."

Why Marvel would essentially choose to spoil the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps before the movie is even out is unknown. It’s possible that it’s a marketing technique to make sure audiences know that Fantastic Four is going to apply to the rest of the MCU in spite of taking place in its own separate universe.

The question then is this: Why do the Fantastic Four leave their world? Is it an accident? Is it the doing of Galactus? Did someone call them in as reinforcements?

For months, a popular theory has been circulating the internet about Reed Richards’ looking into the science and possibility of the multiverse. In the first trailer, you can see Reed working on some kind of multiversal theory on a chalkboard. You can watch the trailer for a refresher below.

One part of this theory states that Reed’s investigation into the multiverse is what caused Galactus to come to his Earth. In the second trailer, Reed says, “I’ve stretched the boundaries of space, and they heard.” While this could be referring to the trip the family takes into space, it may also be referring to the multiverse project Reed is working on.

The second part of this theory states that the Fantastic Four actually loses the battle against Galactus, and the ending to the movie is actually quite dark. The Fantastic Four have no choice but to abandon their universe. Using the multiversal research Reed has been compiling, they travel to Earth-616 and are seen entering the universe in the end credits scene for Thunderbolts*.

Again, it would be a bit odd for Marvel to spoil the ending of the movie before it’s even released, but this theory possibly explains the ship's appearance in Thunderbolts*.

What are your thoughts on this popular theory? Let us know in the comments!