THUNDERBOLTS*: Details Of "Insane" Post-Credits Scene Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS*: Details Of &quot;Insane&quot; Post-Credits Scene Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* reportedly has a mid and post-credits scene, and details have now found their way online following the movie's world premiere in London...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2025 10:04 PM EST
Thunderbolts* held its world premiere earlier tonight in London, and as expected, spoilers have begun to find their way online.

The movie reportedly features both a mid and post-credits scene. Details on the first are vague (there are conflicting reports and it's difficult to know for sure if any are legit), but we do have a full breakdown of the second courtesy of MTTSH.

This is your final spoiler warning.

A number of social media reactions described the post-credits sequence as "insane" and a "game changing moment," and while this might be a slight exaggeration, it does sound like the scene serves as a direct tie-in to the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

"The post credits scene for Thunderbolts* is as follow: The New Avengers are in their new tower talking about Sam recruiting his own New Avengers team and how he has the copyright for that name. Then they hear about something coming from space, it's the Fantastic Four ship coming into their universe." 

We're not sure if the Fantastic Four themselves actually appear, but Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards) was at the premiere. 

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

