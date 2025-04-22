THUNDERBOLTS* First Reactions Land Following World Premiere

The first social media reactions to Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are coming in following the movie's world premiere, and they are mostly very positive.

We've learned not to pay too much attention to these initial reactions as they are almost always glowing, but taken at face value, it does sound like Marvel has delivered a unique superhero movie here.

While some reactions feel the movie gets off to a bit of a rough start, there's high praise for the cast - Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are said to be standouts - and Thunderbolts* is said to shake up the usual MCU formula by tackling some heavier-than-usual themes.

Have a read through some X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more are shared.

#Thunderbolts isn't afraid to change the formula of the superhero film, and in doing so becomes one of the most fascinating MCU projects in recent memory. It makes a bold statement to tackle heavy subject matters, dealing with inner demons in particular and, after a wobbly start,… pic.twitter.com/TlQSrawo9P — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) April 22, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS* is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the… pic.twitter.com/CxxejPPx77 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike… pic.twitter.com/HYq55TSqWC — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is a potential MCU game-changer, feeling like the best team-up since Avengers. Pugh grounds it, Pullman's masterful, and Stan steals scenes. A bit rough, but a bold, refreshing swing that could land it among Marvel's best. pic.twitter.com/C2lKAeQ6QJ — 🔸 Juan (box office expert) (@clubfeige) April 22, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS* is truly fantastic, the cast has electric chemistry with each other (Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman are the standouts) and the action sequences are very strong.



But most of all, the film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks, it’s bold, important & so well-written pic.twitter.com/dWPYSzBEJl — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts*: That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while! pic.twitter.com/wIGfi5LGH6 — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) April 22, 2025

Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we'd gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.#Thunderbolts* #ThunderboltsMovie pic.twitter.com/LmXtiivKKV — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) April 22, 2025

Taps mic: #Thunderbolts was awesome. Tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward. The team works well together, plenty of emotion. Yelena is my MVP.



Definitely a super fun movie. Definitely stick around after the credits 😉. pic.twitter.com/2vPfvCfEAz — B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch.



Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here.… pic.twitter.com/8wjgx9caIS — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 22, 2025

#Thunderbolts* introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team. pic.twitter.com/laTDyRVCkr — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) April 22, 2025

I saw #Thunderbolts and I can say it's a total BLAST! It's not only funny packed with great action, but also has a beautiful emotional story full of heart. The entire cast is amazing, but the real standout is Florence Pugh as Yelena. One of MCU's best. Don't miss it May 2nd! pic.twitter.com/S4ncV7RT7k — Davy (@davybirth) April 22, 2025

Well #Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it pic.twitter.com/U7AzBgGZMl — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) April 22, 2025

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.