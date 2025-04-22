THUNDERBOLTS* First Reactions Land Following World Premiere

THUNDERBOLTS* First Reactions Land Following World Premiere

The first social media reactions for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* have landed following the movie's world premiere. Find out what critics are making of the latest MCU movie right here...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2025 05:04 PM EST
The first social media reactions to Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are coming in following the movie's world premiere, and they are mostly very positive.

We've learned not to pay too much attention to these initial reactions as they are almost always glowing, but taken at face value, it does sound like Marvel has delivered a unique superhero movie here.

While some reactions feel the movie gets off to a bit of a rough start, there's high praise for the cast - Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are said to be standouts - and Thunderbolts* is said to shake up the usual MCU formula by tackling some heavier-than-usual themes.

Have a read through some X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more are shared.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

ptick
ptick - 4/22/2025, 5:28 PM
Not surprising. Have liked everything I've seen from it thus far.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2025, 5:58 PM
@ptick - ?si=IQy44swlbaLNieu2
Remember people said goood things about she hulk at first
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/22/2025, 5:28 PM
Hey Mark there's what could be a big spoiler in the Wong Updates tweet
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/22/2025, 5:31 PM
@ShellHead - I think he's taking the piss, but I'll remove it just in case
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/22/2025, 5:35 PM
@MarkCassidy - I hope so, because that would be really lame for him to spoil in a tweet lol
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/22/2025, 5:28 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2025, 5:28 PM
The trailers for this look promising. The make-or-break for me, though, is how they handle Sentry. The guy was pretty interesting in the comics before they wrote him, but the Void was always more interesting to me. Hope it's just not a one and done villain.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/22/2025, 5:29 PM
Trauma! Mental illness! Greif! FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

Sounds pretentious. I'll be skipping this one too.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 4/22/2025, 5:47 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - nobody gives a f***
Latverian
Latverian - 4/22/2025, 6:00 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - lol, no you won't
LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/22/2025, 5:30 PM
Ok, on par for what I would hope to read. Need more of course and I’m very excited to see it!
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/22/2025, 5:35 PM
The last trailer really got me across the line into excitement for this one. I hope it has good legs and ends up as a turning point for Marvel.

Thinking about the setup for Doomsday - if you really think closely about it, the Phase 1 movies didn't set up the plot of Avengers 1 apart from one Loki stinger on Thor. Phase 2 had no Ultron set up. Phase 3 had two (TWO) references to infinity stones before Infinity War. So we're not actually that far off for the close of Phase 5/6 here.
Django79
Django79 - 4/22/2025, 5:35 PM
Sounds promising, deep dive into mental health.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 5:40 PM
@Django79 - yep…

It also just makes sense to make that a theme of the film in which the Sentry appears given his own mental health struggles in the comics and extend that it seems to the other characters in this aswell.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/22/2025, 5:40 PM
@AllsNotGood - well that's a shame. I don't know what movies this guy likes though so hard to know.
LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/22/2025, 5:42 PM
@AllsNotGood - anyone know if this guy is a troll or real??
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/22/2025, 5:44 PM
@McMurdo - I'll see for myself I guess. I know red guardian is going to fall flat for me
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/22/2025, 5:48 PM
@LordMushu - I'm likely to believe him more than the fake positive early reviwers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 5:38 PM
Sweet , good to see the positive reactions thus far so hopefully the eventual reviews reflect that aswell!!.

Cool to see not just Florence Pugh being shouted out but Sebastian Stan , David Harbour and especially Lewis Pullman…

The character of Sentry is a goldmine for any actor given the complexity & depth he has as someone who is literally & figuratively at war with himself so I’m glad to hear that it seems he rises to the challenge (as I felt he would given he’s a good actor) especially given he wasn’t the first choice for the role!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to it!!.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/22/2025, 5:39 PM
Guys what if it ends up as a better film than Fantastic Four. And we all end up loving them and they end up the new Guardians of the Galaxy for Doomsday. Like the quirky team that helps the main team. Basically Doomsday is just an Infinity War remake.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/22/2025, 5:53 PM
@McMurdo -

I like your thoughts on this. And I can't wait to see the movie.

My question is: At the end of the movie, what is Bob gonna be. It could be something incredibly great or a complete wasted character.(Dormammu)
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/22/2025, 5:41 PM
Knowing the plot leaks and seeing all these reactions knowing how much they are over-hyping the most basic of writing tropes is insane, but we already could see the writing on the wall when they started advertising this as anything other than a Marvel movie and then finally resorted to putting clips from the better received MCU movies in the trailers.

Let's just point out the core ones, shall we:

• "It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film" - Two of the trailers focused on being flashy and comedic...
• "rough edges and imperfections"
• "A bit rough"
• "the best team-up since Avengers" - Compared to the only other movie advertised as a team-up 'The Marvels' or lying and saying this is better than D&W or NWH?
• "The MCU is finally back" - They say this every single time and always deny there was anything to come back from.
• "It is unlike any product that came before." - Nobody should refer to a film as a 'PRODUCT'
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 4/22/2025, 5:50 PM
@Scarilian - how the hell could it be worse than Deadpool and Wolverine?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 5:58 PM
https://variety.com/2025/film/news/thunderbolts-first-reactions-marvel-florence-pugh-1236374552/

Good. I can't wait to see this and will be the best marvel movie this year.

