THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set As The Movie Debuts On Disney+

Thunderbolts* is now streaming on Disney+, and filmmaker Jake Schreier has taken a break from prepping Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot to share some never-before-seen photos from the movie's set.

Highlighting several cast members and producers (including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige), these images offer an unprecedented glimpse at the making of an MCU movie from the perspective of a filmmaker like Schreier.

Entertainment Weekly also caught up with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and asked what her MCU future could look like after introducing the world to the New Avengers.

"I certainly hope so," she told the site when asked about a possible return. "I'm not at liberty to say, but I know that anything is possible, and I'm up for more play in the Marvel universe at any moment. I stand at the ready."

This echoes what Geraldine Viswanathan recently told us when we asked if she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday. "We'll see! I'm not sure, but as Julie and I have been saying, we're available, and we'd be happy to."

As for whether Mel could suit up as Songbird, the Thunderbolts* star added, "I mean, I would love to see her go down that path, and given the full evolution [and] Marvel treatment. I think that she deserves that, and there' a lot there to have fun with and play with. I think she has more to do, you know?"

Thunderbolts* won't be getting a sequel, and the New Avengers will likely only stick around for Avengers: Doomsday. Beyond that, Marvel Studios' focus will probably shift to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and another team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes comprised of the MCU's heaviest hitters.

You can check out Schreier's photos from the set of Thunderbolts* in the Instagram gallery below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Disney+.