THUNDERBOLTS* Gets New International Character Posters And Red Guardian "Limo Service" Advert

THUNDERBOLTS* Gets New International Character Posters And Red Guardian &quot;Limo Service&quot; Advert

Marvel Studios has released a series of new international character posters for Thunderbolts*, giving us another look at the six misfit heroes that make up the team...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2025 10:04 PM EST
Marvel Studios' latest MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, arrives in theaters just over a week from now, and some new international character posters featuring the six misfit heroes that make up the team have been released.

The banners spotlight Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker (there's no sign of Bob).

We also have a fun new teaser in the form of an advert for Red Guardian's limo service.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spots Give A Few Different Meanings To The Movie's Mysterious Asterisk
