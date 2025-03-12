THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel Breaks Out Some Big Guns For Its New Comic Book Line-Up

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* movie this May, Marvel Comics has announced a new ongoing series from writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima, and they've really called in some big guns to pad out this roster.

Though the comic title has kept the movie's mysterious (though maybe not quite some much after the last trailer) asterisk, Bucky Barnes is the only character who will appear on the MCU team. The rest of the squad consists of Black Widow, Carnage, The Hulk, Clea, Wolverine, and Namor.

Yeah... If we're a supervillain, we are not rushing to tangle with this team.

According to Marvel.com's synopsis, the new series "kicks off when Bucky Barnes and Black Widow discover a monumental threat to the Marvel Universe and recruit a group of individuals who will HOLD NOTHING BACK! It’s a radical lineup—even by Thunderbolts standards—that ushers in a revolutionary new era of the iconic team. Taking the high-octane, chaotic energy the Thunderbolts are known for to its wildest limits, the thrilling new title launches just in time for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, in theaters on May 2 THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE.

They're the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together… but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they’ll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience

Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take them out. But wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers.



"I love every iteration of Thunderbolts," Humphries said. "I'm thrilled to continue the franchise's proud tradition of hard hitting action, powder keg personalities, and explosive surprises into a new era. This is a gang of seven of the biggest badasses and loose cannons from different corners of the Marvel Universe. Assembling a super team is like inviting the right combination of guests to a dinner party. So I imagined a dangerous, disastrous, unhinged Marvel dinner party, and went with that."

"I'm having a blast working on this book with Mr. Humphries and the team," Lima shared. "Look at this lineup... it's crazy. They're not here to talk; they jump straight to the action! And that's the most fun part to draw. None of them are known for taking it easy on the job, so I can't either."

"Ton is stepping up to the plate with blockbuster artwork that really does justice to the big characters on the team," Humphries added.