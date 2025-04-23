THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: The Meaning Behind The Movie's Mysterious Asterisk Has FINALLY Been Revealed

THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: The Meaning Behind The Movie's Mysterious Asterisk Has FINALLY Been Revealed

With Marvel Studios hosting a premiere and fan screenings for Thunderbolts* yesterday, it was inevitable that spoilers would find their way online. Now, the mystery of the movie's asterisk has been solved.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Normally, we'd start a spoiler article like this with something along the lines of, "Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters..." However, in a bid to increase buzz for the movie, Marvel Studios hosted fan screenings across the U.S. yesterday and held absolutely nothing back. 

Even the post-credits scenes were shown, a courtesy which sometimes isn't even extended to the press at early screenings. As a result, spoilers are all over social media and Reddit. 

So, about that asterisk. While it wasn't part of the title when Thunderbolts* was first announced, its addition has been a huge talking point among MCU fans for several months now. Social media scoopers were quick to claim that they'd discovered the truth, claiming that it stood for "New Avengers."

As it happens, they were right. The asterisk in Thunderbolts*'s title does indeed stand for New Avengers, with the team reportedly given the moniker in a title card that promises they and Lewis Pullman's "Bob" will return. 

The concept of the New Avengers was first introduced by Brian Michael Bendis after the Avengers Disassembled event. With the classic team no more and Avengers Mansion in ruins, Captain America and Iron Man led a very different group of heroes made up of names like Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Wolverine, and The Sentry. 

The "Thunderbolts" being the New Avengers makes sense in the MCU, though it likely means that this is a standalone movie. The plan could be to deliver a follow-up with a team of baddies pretending they're on the side of the angels or to even head down the Suicide Squad route, but we doubt it. 

How do you feel about the Thunderbolts* asterisk standing for New Avengers?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THUNDERBOLTS* Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
Related:

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THUNDERBOLTS* Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why The Movie ISN'T A Sequel To BLACK WIDOW Despite Sharing Same Characters
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why The Movie ISN'T A Sequel To BLACK WIDOW Despite Sharing Same Characters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 4/23/2025, 11:50 AM
Literally Thunderbolts in name only, Feige you have officially lost it you used to follow the comics closely at least name them the Dark Avengers like in the comics
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 11:53 AM
@Gambito - Why would they call themselves "The Dark Avengers" though?

I get what you mean "Thunderbolts" in name only, but I will say it does make sense to name themselves "The New Avengers" since the movie does make it a point that The Avengers are no longer around like they were 10-13 years ago.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/23/2025, 12:05 PM
@Irregular - it wouldn’t be that far fetched to call them that since every member is a murderer, plus in universe they could just be the Avengers
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 12:16 PM
@Gambito - I can imagine the ridiculous memes that would follow if they did call themselves that, especially since The Dark Avengers are NOT technically heroes nor are they posing as other heroes. It makes more sense to call themselves The New Avengers since the prior Avengers are gone.

Not every title has to follow a specific comic book story or be named exact like the comics.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/23/2025, 11:57 AM
Another bait and switch, never gets old thank you Kevin Feige
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 4/23/2025, 12:08 PM
@Matchesz - Really? That's all you have time for is the **** about the movie title?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/23/2025, 11:59 AM
Ok thats fine and dandy and all. Tell me whats the deal with Taskmaster @Joshwilding. Don't hold back baby give it to me
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/23/2025, 12:08 PM
So that makes Sam rebuilding the Avengers a pointless theme.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 12:19 PM
I kinda wish they were just the Thunderbolts tbh and we didn’t have to deal with this asterisk stuff…

The team has had various iterations with different mission statements throughout the years in the comics so the MCU version just being a new group of “heroes” was fine imo but oh well.

Anyway , will be interesting to see how Sam feels about these “New Avengers” and Bucky being part of it given he decided to reassemble the team at the end of BNW.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder