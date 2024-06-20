THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Filming Wrapped "Last Week" And Reflects On Being Cast As Val

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that work on Thunderbolts* wrapped last week, and reflects on how exactly she came to join the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, has confirmed that Thunderbolts* "just wrapped last week."

While reshoots are undoubtedly on the horizon, this is welcome news considering it wasn't too long ago when members of the cast openly admitted they had no idea when production would begin. Of course, last year's strikes played a role in that, and Marvel Studios now has just shy of a year to get Thunderbolts* where they want it. 

Similar to other recent interviews, Louis-Dreyfus refused to give any plot details away or reveal what the deal is with that asterisk. 

The actress did say she, "Loved [the production]," adding: "I got to work with really cool people, who we already know are in the film. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell. It was pretty dreamy."

Elsewhere in her conversation with Josh Horowitz, Louis-Dreyfus looked back at being enlisted for this MCU role. "I had a meeting with Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito, who run Marvel," she recalled. "They were big Seinfeld and Veep fans. I think they just wanted to talk about those shows."

"I went in and we were hanging around, talking about that episode and this episode. It just came up; they said, ‘Would you ever want to do something?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’d be so much fun, and my boys would freak out.’ That’s how it began."

"I like who she is, as a character, which is mysterious. Is she good, is she bad? It’s a little bit unclear," Louis-Dreyfus continued. "I like the idea of her maybe being a little bit of a puppet master. I liked that they were kind of just dropping her into different projects a little bit here, a little bit there."

We're hearing rumblings that the plan is for Val to take on a similar role to Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad movies, suggesting Thunderbolts* really is Marvel Studios' take on Task Force X...

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is More Focused On The Human Story; Confirms Val Will See Action
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is More Focused On "The Human Story;" Confirms Val Will See Action
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Finished Filming Her Scenes As Val; Rumored Composer Revealed
TK420
TK420 - 6/20/2024, 6:48 AM
Another show about nothing...
tylerzero
tylerzero - 6/20/2024, 6:54 AM
@TK420 -

User Comment Image
grendelthing
grendelthing - 6/20/2024, 7:00 AM
@TK420 - Oh, look. Another post about nothing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/20/2024, 6:51 AM
Having 60 plus year old Elaine from Seinfeld in a comic book movie and taking the place of Nick Fury is a childhood dream of mine coming true!
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 6/20/2024, 6:54 AM
LMFAO. If....Not saying it WILL but...IF this movie is actually GOOD .. then a LOT of people are gonna be PISSED OF who predicted this would be WOKE garbage. It still might, but if it's good then WTF
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 6:58 AM
@JohnShaft - Oh you didn't know? If it's both woke and successful then it doesn't count.

Captain Marvel didn't count, Barbie doesn't count, Black Panther, Wonder Woman etc. None of them actually count.

You wanna know why? I'm sure someone will tell you why.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 6:55 AM
She's still pretty awesome.

I think the full title is:

Thunderbolts*

(*Marvel's Suicide Squad)



Would've much preferred a real Thunderbolts film. Such a neat concept that original series. You could have easily selected some big MCU villains led by Zemo and just done that. Same hero identities but with MCU villains behind the masks (of course Zemo could've still been Citizen V).
They're almost there, some of these guys are villains, but they're not villains villains, they're anti-heroes. I'm thinking more like Vulture etc.
You could even bring some favorites back using the multiverse, since we're in the Multiverse Saga. We could've had Killmonger, Ultron, Loki, etc.
The1st
The1st - 6/20/2024, 7:02 AM
@ObserverIO - It's just this thing where studios wanna make an antihero out of everyone. I love Vader, but miss not knowing about his reservations with sand.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/20/2024, 6:58 AM
Well that's just funny considering Suicide Squad was DC's GOTG.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 7:03 AM
@SpiderParker - and then they just got the guy who did Guardians to do the sequel/reboot lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/20/2024, 7:07 AM
@SpiderParker - And then they got the guy who did GOTG to do Suicide Squad. And now he's replacing it with Creature Commandoes with David Harbor as the muscle of the team and he's also the muscle of the Thunderbolts team.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 7:02 AM
It’s funny how these general meetings go sometimes since this is pretty much what happened with Chris Evans…

They were auditioning actors for Cap but none were quite working but in the midst of that , Feige setup a meeting with Chris just to catch up since they had worked on FF together and to see if he would be interested in joining this universe or not in a role.

However as they met and talked ,Feige felt that he would be a good fit for Steve Rogers and offered him the role thus the rest is history.

Anyway in regards to Dreyfus , I have enjoyed her as Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine aka “ Val” so far and am looking forward to seeing more more of her Amanda Waller-esque demeanor with the cheeky & snarky facade she has.

User Comment Image

Also I feel she is much more gray if not straight up villainous at times then Fury for example…

She might do some heroic acts in the future but so far she just seems more self serving or if it benefits the government.

