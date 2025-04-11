THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Says "[Marvel Studios] Changed A Couple Of Things" With The Movie

Thunderbolts* star Olga Kurylenko has been asked about the movie's mysterious asterisk, and she appears to suggest that the upcoming team-up project has undergone some big changes. Read on for details...

Apr 11, 2025
Black Widow's big twist was that Taskmaster was a she, not a he. In place of Tony Masters, Olga Kurylenko played Antonia Dreykov, the brainwashed daughter of the man who controlled the Red Room.

Freed from her father's influence, Antonia found refuge with the movie's heroes and will return in Thunderbolts* next month. A recently revealed character bio, meanwhile, confirmed that "After being freed from the grips of the Red Room, Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, has found a new life working for Valentina Allegra De Fontaine."

"When a routine mission goes awry, Taskmaster will have to use all the skills and weapons in her arsenal to evade Valentina's trap," it added.

Much has been said about Taskmaster's role in Thunderbolts*, with the prevailing theory that she's an early victim of The Sentry/The Void. Another popular theory suggests the anti-hero is allied with Val and will betray the rest of the movie's heroes. We'll have to wait and see. 

Talking to Screen Rant, Kurylenko was asked about the mysterious asterisk added to Thunderbolts*'s title and responded, "Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

What have they changed? Rumour has it that Taskmaster once had a much bigger role in the movie, only for reshoots to drastically reduce it. If that's the case, we'd assume something about the character wasn't working. 

We also can't help but wonder whether the original plan for Thunderbolts* was for the team to be the Thunderbolts, not the New Avengers. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these remarks in the comments section. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/11/2025, 8:42 AM
Olga Kurylenko: My stund double filmed everything and I still get a check
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/11/2025, 8:56 AM
@Wahhvacado - she’s gotta keep that face pretty.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/11/2025, 8:48 AM
Agreeing with the first commenter. Like was she actually there? She wasnt even there when they announced the film.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/11/2025, 8:54 AM
I think the problem is this young lady is not a movie star. So in all the promotional material they already had to leave her out. The twist of her identity may have worked within Black Widow itself but to carry that forward in the other movies was just never going to work. Kind of a dumb choice all things considered
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2025, 8:56 AM
"something about the character wasn't working"

Sure, Feige will be worried about a C-lister.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/11/2025, 9:25 AM
@vectorsigma - Taskmaster isn’t a c-lister, read some comics for goodness sakes. He’s up there with Bullseye, Crossbones, Typhoid Mary, and Deadpool as one of the deadliest mercenaries in Marvel.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/11/2025, 9:10 AM
Are people thinking it's The Void that kills Taskmaster? I just assumed she dies in the fire trap, but I guess even that could be a little too obvious for the trailers.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/11/2025, 9:21 AM
@IAmAHoot - Definitely the void. Or she trips and falls down the stairs
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 9:15 AM
Lol, interviewer asks a question about the asterisk at the end of the title and the article jumps to conclusions about Taskmasters role being changed which is pure speculation/rumor..sigh.

Anyway , I think this version of Taskmaster has some potential atleast imo so I hope they don’t kill her off in just her second appearance since she’s pretty much a blank slate right now given she had been brainwashed for most of her life and forced to be a weapon…

I think it would be cool if someone like Bucky for example recognizes the similarities between her & him which makes him try to help her as other have him.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/11/2025, 9:28 AM
You mean they decided to kill you off?

For [frick]s sake
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/11/2025, 9:28 AM
if they kill her off in punk ass move to please the cry babies that will be some dog shit caving in to the clowns
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 9:30 AM
@supermanrex - agreed.

They need to stop being reactionary…

It just gives more power to the idiots

