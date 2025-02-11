THUNDERBOLTS* Still Sees Bob Join The Team As Wyatt Russell Addresses U.S. Agent's Costume Upgrade

Thunderbolts* looks set to assemble a ragtag team of "heroes" to battle The Sentry and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, though we're still not entirely sure what links them all.

We do, however, expect the movie to deal with dangling plot threads from Ant-Man and The Wasp, Black Widow, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Characters from each of those are highlighted in a new still shared today by Empire Online.

In that, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) are joined by Lewis Pullman's "Bob," The Sentry's mild-mannered alter-ego. Who - or perhaps what - are they hiding from? That remains to be seen.

Talking to the site about where we find Yelena, Pugh said, "She’s a completely different person to the person that you’d assume she would be. She’s coming out of a few years of quite traumatic events. Where does that leave a person?"

While Russell jumped at the chance to continue exploring what makes his former Captain America tick, it appears he was most excited to see U.S. Agent get a new, less penis-like (yes, you read that correctly) costume.

"We look f***ing cool," the actor states. "And last time, I’m gonna be honest, I don’t think I looked very cool. [This time] they made my helmet not look like the end of a penis."

Check out this new look at the cast of Thunderbolts* in the X post below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.