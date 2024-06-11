New TRANSFORMERS ONE Posters Revealed As Surprising First Reaction Roll Out Following Annecy Screening

A couple of new posters for Transformers One have been released showcasing the movie's leads, while a screening of the movie at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has drawn glowing reviews.

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2024
When the first trailer for Transformers One rolled out (from outer space), the response from fans was mixed. The animation style wasn't what most expected, while Thor star Chris Hemsworth replacing iconic Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen was always going to divide opinions. 

Well, a "work-in-progress" cut of the movie was shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival yesterday evening and early word isn't just good, it's overwhelmingly positive.

"It is exactly what it has been described as - an origin story for how two young robots went from being besties to mortal enemies, ultimately known as Optimus Prime and Megatron," The Wrap explains. "The animation style previewed in the early trailer; a kind of painterly, 1980s lunchbox aesthetic, is very much present in the final film — all vibrant colors and shiny surfaces."

The trade describes it as "something joyful, beautifully alive," claiming applause broke out at several points in the movie, culminating with a standing ovation once the credits rolled (this is said to have lasted for several minutes). 

The Hollywood Reporter has also chimed in to say, "The audience broke into applause at several points throughout the film, including one pivotal scene involving a major character, which The Hollywood Reporter won’t spoil here. A number of [Keegan-Michael Key's] comedic dialogue lines also elicited laughter from the crowd."

Deadline similarly recalls "spontaneous bouts of applause," later adding that the movie is "testing through the roof." Like last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, it appears Paramount Pictures has dreamed up something really special here. 

is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

The movie is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Transformers One arrives in theaters on September 20. New posters for the movie can be seen below (via Toonado.com). 

clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/11/2024, 10:42 AM
Cool! Hope it's good. I thought the trailer looked kinda shitty, but happy to be proven wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 11:02 AM
@clintthahamster - I have heard from like trades like Deadline who tend to be very reliable that the movie has been testing very well and likening it to the recent TMNT movie that came out…

Idk if you have watched that but I liked it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 10:55 AM
Well , that’s good to hear especially as someone who liked the trailer personally….

The more comedic & light hearted tone did throw me off initially but it seemed to give glimpses of the story getting more serious or “ darker” for lack of a better word (I think it’s already planned for a trilogy).

Seeing Optimus and Megatron as friends and before they became who we know them to be , when both were very different sounds interesting to me…

The humor worked for me pretty much in the trailer and it looked gorgeous too imo!!.

