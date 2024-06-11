New TRANSFORMERS ONE Posters Revealed As Surprising First Reaction Roll Out Following Annecy Screening

When the first trailer for Transformers One rolled out (from outer space), the response from fans was mixed. The animation style wasn't what most expected, while Thor star Chris Hemsworth replacing iconic Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen was always going to divide opinions.

Well, a "work-in-progress" cut of the movie was shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival yesterday evening and early word isn't just good, it's overwhelmingly positive.

"It is exactly what it has been described as - an origin story for how two young robots went from being besties to mortal enemies, ultimately known as Optimus Prime and Megatron," The Wrap explains. "The animation style previewed in the early trailer; a kind of painterly, 1980s lunchbox aesthetic, is very much present in the final film — all vibrant colors and shiny surfaces."

The trade describes it as "something joyful, beautifully alive," claiming applause broke out at several points in the movie, culminating with a standing ovation once the credits rolled (this is said to have lasted for several minutes).

The Hollywood Reporter has also chimed in to say, "The audience broke into applause at several points throughout the film, including one pivotal scene involving a major character, which The Hollywood Reporter won’t spoil here. A number of [Keegan-Michael Key's] comedic dialogue lines also elicited laughter from the crowd."

Deadline similarly recalls "spontaneous bouts of applause," later adding that the movie is "testing through the roof." Like last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, it appears Paramount Pictures has dreamed up something really special here.

is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

The movie is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Transformers One arrives in theaters on September 20. New posters for the movie can be seen below (via Toonado.com).