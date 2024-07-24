TRANSFORMERS ONE Poster Drops Ahead Of New Trailer; First Social Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive

TRANSFORMERS ONE Poster Drops Ahead Of New Trailer; First Social Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive

A new poster for Transformers One has been released ahead of another trailer debuting tomorrow. Plus, following screenings on the Paramount lot, we have the first wave of glowing social media reactions...

By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: Toonado.com

The first Transformers One reactions rolled out yesterday evening and, as we first reported on Toonado.com, they're overwhelmingly positive. In fact, we haven't been able to find a single negative comment and all signs point to this exceeding the expectations of Transformers fans. 

Lots of comparisons are made to the 1980s adventures we know led to many of you falling in love with these characters as children and, despite replacing the legendary Peter Cullen, Chris Hemsworth receives the lion's share of praise for his take on Optimus Prime.

The story, animation, and general look and feel all appear to be a win as well and this might just be a sleeper hit when it opens in September. 

Here are just a handful of the most noteworthy Transformers One reactions...

Paramount Pictures has also shared a new poster for the movie and confirmed that the next trailer arrives online tomorrow (at 4pm EST).

Fans seemed to either love or hate the visuals in the teaser, so it will be interesting to see whether this next sneak peek changes any minds. If nothing else, it appears we shouldn't just this movie based on those alone, particularly based on the reactions above. 

Take a closer look at the latest Transformers One poster in the X post below.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quig.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on September 20.

TRANSFORMERS ONE First Clip Sees Optimus Prime Lose His Head While Attempting To Transform
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 11:36 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 11:46 AM
Cool!!.

Also I’m pretty sure those are critic reactions too so the positivity is good , especially as someone who has been looking forward to this since the first trailer came out…

I liked the visuals , the cast and the humor worked for me aswell though I’m glad to hear it develops a darker tone as it progresses which is great considering the premise so can’t wait to see it!!.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/24/2024, 11:47 AM
Have you proof read this, buddy?

Have you made sure you haven't plagiarised this from HamiltonParker (like that Silver Sable list that you deleted after I pointed it out?)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/24/2024, 11:55 AM

Another sh!tty movie that will make a billion dollars and sell a ton of toys.

Blech.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/24/2024, 11:57 AM
The positive reviews are surprising. The show looks terrible
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/24/2024, 12:00 PM
Who knew making a Transformers movie that focuses on *gasp* the Transformers would actually work?
tb86
tb86 - 7/24/2024, 12:00 PM
I don’t know. I remember Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem getting an early screening and it was overwhelmingly positive as well, but while I thought it was fine, not exactly Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, I didn’t think it was that great. This might turn out to be the same. I don’t wanna get my hopes up to much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 12:03 PM
@tb86 - I liked Mutant Mayhem but to each their own

Not my favorite iteration of the Turtles but still a good one

I do agree that Across and Last Wish were better though
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/24/2024, 12:06 PM
These are fan reactions, no?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/24/2024, 12:07 PM
2 months ahead? They must think they have something good

