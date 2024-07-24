TRANSFORMERS ONE Poster Drops Ahead Of New Trailer; First Social Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive

The first Transformers One reactions rolled out yesterday evening and, as we first reported on Toonado.com, they're overwhelmingly positive. In fact, we haven't been able to find a single negative comment and all signs point to this exceeding the expectations of Transformers fans.

Lots of comparisons are made to the 1980s adventures we know led to many of you falling in love with these characters as children and, despite replacing the legendary Peter Cullen, Chris Hemsworth receives the lion's share of praise for his take on Optimus Prime.

The story, animation, and general look and feel all appear to be a win as well and this might just be a sleeper hit when it opens in September.

Here are just a handful of the most noteworthy Transformers One reactions...

Paramount Pictures has also shared a new poster for the movie and confirmed that the next trailer arrives online tomorrow (at 4pm EST).

Fans seemed to either love or hate the visuals in the teaser, so it will be interesting to see whether this next sneak peek changes any minds. If nothing else, it appears we shouldn't just this movie based on those alone, particularly based on the reactions above.

Take a closer look at the latest Transformers One poster in the X post below.

All for one… and one will fall. New #TransformersOne trailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/S5NkhmEf78 — Transformers (@transformers) July 24, 2024

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quig.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on September 20.