INVINCIBLE Goes To Hell In New Teaser For This Week's Episode - SPOILERS

Prime Video has released a teaser for this Wednesday's episode of Invincible, and it looks like Mark Grayson's latest mission is going to take him down under... way, way down under.

In the season 3 finale's post-credits scene, demonic detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) - who we haven't seen since Cecil banished him back in the first season - summons a more powerful demon (Satan?) voiced by Evil Dead legend Bruce Campbell, and tells him about a "surface dweller" who may be able to restore his master to his former glory.

This sets up a season 4 storyline that didn't play out on the page, and could potentially see Mark Grayson journey to Hell to battle the Devil himself.

Possible spoilers ahead.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Robert Kirkman said of Darkblood's unexpected return last year. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman added: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

The teaser features Darkblood's sinister narration, as Mark battles his way through the legions of the underworld - with some help from Universa (Danai Gurira), who was subdued by Aton Eve in the previous episode.

Hell of an episode coming Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/VqOAGNqsLM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 23, 2026

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.