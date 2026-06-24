Invincible Renewed: Season 6 Announced As The Boys Star Jack Quaid Joins Season 5 Cast

Deadline brings word from the Annecy Animation Film Festival that Prime Video has officially renewed Invincible for Season 6. That now makes it the joint-longest-running animated series on streaming, tied with Netflix's BoJack Horseman.

It was also confirmed at the event that The Boys and My Adventures with Superman star Jack Quaid has joined the cast of next year's fifth season as Gravitator, who, in the comics, is an ex-criminal working for the GDA (following a run-in with Mark Grayson).

According to the trade, Invincible remains one of Prime Video's biggest hits, particularly on social media, where it's reportedly racked up over 7 billion views. How much of that translates to actual viewership on streaming is, as ever, a mystery.

"One of the biggest rewards of building Invincible over the years has been witnessing how new audiences continue to connect with these characters and this world, almost 25 years after its creation," Kirkman said today. "This renewal is as much a testament to the passion of our fans as it is to the talented teams bringing the series to life, including longtime supervising directors Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan."

"[They] have done so much behind the scenes to make Invincible a success, and will now help us continue to grow as executive producers," the comic book writer continued. "There’s still so much story left to tell, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s ahead in seasons 5, 6 and beyond."

The gap between each season of Invincible has shortened in recent years, likely meaning Season 6 will premiere in 2028. With the voice acting complete, Invincible's official social media accounts previously confirmed that Season 5 "should" land "sometime in 2027."

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.

Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise Jow.

You can check out the official Invincible Season 6 announcement below, along with a first look at Quaid's Gravitator. You can check out the official Invincible Season 6 announcement below, along with a first look at Quaid's Gravitator.