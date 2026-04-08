INVINCIBLE Season 4, Episode 6 Mid-Credits Scene Tricks Fans Into Thinking [SPOILER] May Still Be Alive

INVINCIBLE Season 4, Episode 6 Mid-Credits Scene Tricks Fans Into Thinking [SPOILER] May Still Be Alive

This week's episode of Invincible included a brief mind-credits tag, which hilariously fooled viewers into thinking a certain character may still be alive...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

Invincible season 4, episode 6 is now streaming on Prime Video, and "You Look Horrible" includes a mid-credits scene which appears (initially, at least) to tease the return of a character we thought we'd seen the last of after last week's bloodbath.

Spoilers ahead.

The incredibly formidable Viltrumite known as Conquest did survive his first encounter with the titular hero last season, after being kept alive in stasis by Cecil Stedman following their brutal battle. The villain regained consciousness in a previous episode, and returned for round 2 with Mark Grayson in "Give Us A Moment."

This time, Invincible finished the job, choking the life out of Conquest... while his own guts were being pulled out of his body.

While Mark recovers from his wounds, Omni-Man decides to bury Conquest, marking the grave with three vertical stones to symbolise the Viltrum Empire. When Mark, Oliver, Nolan, Allen and their allies in the Coalition successfully repel an attack from Thragg and his forces, we return to Conquest's tomb in the mid-credits tag.

Dramatic music intensifies as we zoom into the grave, and then... nothing.

The scene seems to have fooled quite a few viewers, who thought we'd surely see Conquest punch his way out of the earth and rejoin the war. It seems this psychopath is well and truly dead this time, however.

With only two episodes to go, you can count on some serious Thragg-related carnage to come, as the Grand Regent unleashes his greatest weapon on the Coalition: Himself.

Check out the scene at the link below.

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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