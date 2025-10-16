GEN V Season 2 Finale Teaser Released; Showrunner On Big [SPOILER] Twist: "If You Look Back, You'll See It"

The penultimate episode of Gen V season 2 is now streaming, and Prime Video has released a brief teaser for next week's finale.

Spoilers follow.

In "Hell Week," the truth about Cipher (Hamish Linklater) was finally revealed when we learned that the sinister God U dean was actually being controlled by Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) all along.

When Polarity - who regained his full power after being healed by Marie - manages to defeat Cipher, we learn that the villain is actually a normal human named Doug Brightbill, who Godalkin was controlling and manifesting his abilities through in order to put his plan to rid the university (and ultimately the world) of "dead weight" supes.

As this is going on, Marie uses her powers to restore in the hope that he will be able to stop Cipher, unleashing a potentially even bigger monster than Homelander in the process.

The episode concludes with Godolkin forcing the diaper-wearing pledge (the ability to change feet into hands isn't much use to this guy) to choke himself to death, before walking across the university's grounds to see "who's next."

While chatting to EW, showrunner Michele Fazekas revealed that there were hints about what was really going on with Cipher/Godolikin earlier on in the season.

"We're laying out little hints that, if you look back, you'll be able to see it. Even the fact that — why does this guy just drink gross shakes with chicken and stuff in it? It's because he doesn't taste anything. He doesn't care about this body. He's just trying to keep it going to get to the end goal."

"We were worried that everyone's going to guess that," Fazekas says of the reveal that Godolkin was the mysterious burned man. "I think some people will guess that. I don't know if it's guessable that they are actually the same person, that this guy is just some guy. He is basically just a body that [Godolkin's] tried on."

In the season finale promo, we see Godolkin puppeteering various students and forcing them to fight to the death, while Marie and her crew prepare to confront him. Sister Sage is also set to make another appearance, and based on what we saw in the full season trailer, she won't be the only character from The Boys to show up.

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” the logline reads. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.