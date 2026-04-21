The Boys: Alliances Break Down In New Teaser For This Week's Episode - Spoilers

Prime Video released a teaser for The Boys season 5, episode 4 earlier this week, but the streamer has now shared another brief promo, and this one is quite a bit more revealing.

Mild spoilers follow.

The hunt for V-One is set to intensify as we approach the final season's halfway point, after what remained of the Supe-killer virus was destroyed by a furious Dr. Sameer Shah towards the end of last week's episode.

It seems both Billy Butcher's crew and Homelander's team will converge on the now-abandoned Vought facility of Fort Harmony, but we probably shouldn't expect a direct face-off between The Boys and The Seven just yet.

Though these shots are very quick, the teaser shows Butcher choking Hughie with one of his tentacles, and Homelander blasting Soldier Boy with his heat vision.

It's easy enough to imagine Butcher losing his temper at Campbell for getting in his way yet again, but what could lead to the rift between Homelander and his father is less clear. Soldier Boy has no love for his son, but they do seem to be on the same page when it comes to taking their common enemies down before settling their own issues.

Check out the teaser below, and be sure to tune in for a new episode of The Boys tomorrow (or later tonight, depending on your timezone).

This week, it's Fort Harmony but without the harmony pic.twitter.com/LM2F2I5sYv — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 21, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.