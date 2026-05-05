The Boys Series Finale Is Headed To Theaters; New Poster Features A Powered-Up Homelander

The Boys Series Finale Is Headed To Theaters; New Poster Features A Powered-Up Homelander

Prime Video has announced that the series finale of The Boys will be released in 4DX theaters on May 19 via a new poster featuring Homelander...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Ahead of this week's new episode of The Boys, Prime Video has announced that the series finale, "Blood and Bone," is heading to theaters a little earlier than it will be available to stream.

The streamer released a new poster for season 5, episode 8, featuring Homelander (Antony Starr) about to unleash his heat vision. The artwork reveals that the finale will screen in 4DX theaters on May 19 (more details here), one day earlier than its Prime debut.

Spoilers follow.

Last week's episode, "One Shot," ended with the death of Firecracker after her comments about gods needing love hit a little too close to the bone for Homelander. We know that Wednesday's sixth instalment will continue the search for V-One and introduce Bombsight, but the teaser also showed Soldier Boy punching his son in the face.

Maybe he cared a little more about Firecracker than he let on?

We should have a slightly better idea of what to expect from the finale tomorrow, but some fans are definitely worried that the episode will not live up to expectations. So is showrunner Eric Kripke, for that matter.

“You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales," he said in a recent interview. "You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, ‘Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good’”

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/5/2026, 12:41 PM
I might see it in theaters but I feel like it won’t really make a difference other than screen size for the experience of the finale… in my experiences watching series finales most of them suck and never satisfy fans as an ending to the shows. Like I hated the way they ended Married With Children. 🤣
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/5/2026, 12:45 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Married with Children was canceled. No "proper" season finale...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/5/2026, 12:43 PM
I respect the fact that they're trying something new/different. I wish them well on their final lap.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 5/5/2026, 12:47 PM
Community, how do you like this final season so far?

For me its been really boring and too slow. The previous episode was a filler but the celebrity cameos were funny. The show has run out of steam for me as its formula of just being raunchy and weird is no longer interesting. If this weren't the final season, I probably would've dropped the show. Just curious if anyone feels the same?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2026, 12:51 PM
Cool but I’ll likely just watch the finale at home…

Speaking of which , I certainly don’t envy the task of wrapping up a whole show filled with many characters and seasons worth of arcs from which various audience members have drawn their own conclusions & interpretations so i wish them the best of luck and hope they are able to end it in a satisfying manner for atleast the majority.

Anyway , I have liked the season so far and am looking forward to the final 3 episodes!!.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 5/5/2026, 12:52 PM
@Mark Cassidy please put more of a heads up for spoilers. You pretty much just ruined this episode for me 🫡
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/5/2026, 1:14 PM
@satanicbatman - Which episode? Also, there's a red spoiler warning there... not sure what else I can do!
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 5/5/2026, 1:38 PM
@satanicbatman - The episode has been out for a week. You haven't yet watched and still chose to read past the red 'spoilers' line. At some point, gotta accept responsibility for your own spoilers man.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/5/2026, 1:17 PM
Nice, gonna miss this show.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2026, 1:25 PM
Trump Bad ...nanananananna ...awful series , Trump is awesome
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/5/2026, 1:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - daily reminder that Trump might well be the single greatest president we’ve ever seen in our lives, and woktards can just f#ck off
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/5/2026, 1:35 PM
This show was fun before it became shitty leftist propaganda

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