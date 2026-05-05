The Boys Series Finale Is Headed To Theaters; New Poster Features A Powered-Up Homelander

Ahead of this week's new episode of The Boys, Prime Video has announced that the series finale, "Blood and Bone," is heading to theaters a little earlier than it will be available to stream.

The streamer released a new poster for season 5, episode 8, featuring Homelander (Antony Starr) about to unleash his heat vision. The artwork reveals that the finale will screen in 4DX theaters on May 19 (more details here), one day earlier than its Prime debut.

Spoilers follow.

Last week's episode, "One Shot," ended with the death of Firecracker after her comments about gods needing love hit a little too close to the bone for Homelander. We know that Wednesday's sixth instalment will continue the search for V-One and introduce Bombsight, but the teaser also showed Soldier Boy punching his son in the face.

Maybe he cared a little more about Firecracker than he let on?

We should have a slightly better idea of what to expect from the finale tomorrow, but some fans are definitely worried that the episode will not live up to expectations. So is showrunner Eric Kripke, for that matter.

“You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales," he said in a recent interview. "You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, ‘Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good’”

In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m. https://t.co/C7AE0aE0Xs pic.twitter.com/dO5Mey0Msi — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 5, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.