The Runner: Gal Gadot Can't Stop Running In New Trailer For Prime Video Thriller

While she did plenty of running in her signature red boots during her superhero days, Gal Gadot is embarking on a different kind of sprint in the new action thriller The Runner. She stars as Maia Marten, a London-based attorney who finds herself entangled in a dangerous chase across the city after her son is abducted.

The trailer reveals she'll be forced to obey a series of commands from a mysterious caller, seemingly played by Billions star Damian Lewis, as she races against the clock to unravel a conspiracy and save her son before it's too late.

As per the official synopsis: "Threatened by an anonymous source who has kidnapped her son, MAIA, a lawyer, must travel on foot throughout London to kill a client she represents to save her son."

The cast features Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman; Red Notice; Fast & Furious), Damian Lewis (Homeland; Billions; Band of Brothers), Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; How to Get Away with Murder; Foundation), Kenton Lloyd Morgan (The Sandman; My Policeman; Masters of the Air), and Rory Wilmot (A Haunting in Venice; The Crown; Napoleon).

Academy Award winner Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland; The Mauritanian; State of Play) helmed the actioner from a screenplay by Mark Gibson (Protect and Serve; The Wild; Snow Dogs). David Kosse is producing through his Rockwood Pictures production banner.

Gadot previously starred as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman across seven films: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Her first solo vehicle was one of the biggest critical and commercial successes of 2017, grossing over $824 million globally and earning a 93% Certified Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, neither her appearance in the Justice League team-up nor the 2020 sequel was met with the same enthusiasm, effectively ending her run as the Princess of Themyscira.

Her recent credits include In the Hand of Dante, Snow White, Heart of Stone, Death on the Nile, Red Notice, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. In 2023, she also reprised her role as Gisele Yashar in Fast X, the penultimate chapter in Vin Diesel's long-running Fast & Furious franchise. Whether she returns for the 2028 finale, Fast Forever, remains to be seen, but considering how things left off in Antarctica, we reckon she'll be back to tie up loose ends.

The Runner starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on September 2!

Watch the new trailer below: