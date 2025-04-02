FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman & Eiza González Seek Immortality In Thrilling New Trailer

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Fountain of Youth has landed online, teasing Guy Ritchie's upcoming epic heist adventure film starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman & Eiza González!

Apple TV+ has debuted the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, an upcoming heist adventure film that promises to unlock one of the world's greatest mysteries. 

The film "follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

In addition to John Krasinski (The Office; A Quiet Place; Jack Ryan) and Portman (Black Swan; Jackie; Thor: Love and Thunder), the supporting cast consists of Eiza González (Baby Driver; Ambulance; Godzilla vs. Kong), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina; About Time; The Revenant), Arian Moayed (Succession; Inventing Anna; Spider-Man: No Way Home), Laz Alonso (The Boys; Avatar; Fast & Furious), Carmen Ejogo (Selma; True Detective; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games; Spotlight; The Lovely Bones).

Ritchie helmed the feature, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man; Ready or Not; Scream VI). David Elllison and the Skydance team are producing alongside Apple Studios.

Krasinski is currently deep into filming a Jack Ryan feature film for Amazon MGM Studios, reprising the role after four seasons on the hit Prime Video Series. He also directed and starred in the fantasy family comedy IF last year, and, in 2022, portrayed a Reed Richards variant in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Academy Award-winning Portman recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake, and her recent credits include Todd Haynes' black comedy drama May December and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which saw her character Jane Foster suit up as The Mighty Thor. 

González reteams with Ritchie after last year's historical actioner The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will also return for his next film In the Grey, which co-stars Henry Cavill and Rosamund Pike. Her latest film, the sci-fi horror thriller Ash, premiered to a warm reception at SXSW last month as well.

Fountain of Youth arrives, exclusively on Apple TV+, on May 23!

Watch the new trailer below:

