FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski Promises The Adventure Of A Lifetime In Globe-Trotting New Trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped another action-packed new trailer for Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, offering a fresh look at John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Eiza González embarking on an epic adventure!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 24, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Apple TV

With its premiere just a few short weeks away, Apple TV+ has released another action-packed new trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming heist adventure thriller, Fountain of Youth, which is headlined by John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Eiza González in the lead roles as they race around the world to unlock one of humanity's greatest mysteries. 

The film "follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

Ritchie helmed the feature, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man; Ready or Not; Scream VI). David Elllison and the Skydance team are producing alongside Apple Studios.

In addition to Krasinski (The Office; A Quiet Place; Jack Ryan) and Portman (Black Swan; Jackie; Thor: Love and Thunder), the supporting cast consists of Eiza González (Baby Driver; Ambulance; Godzilla vs. Kong), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina; About Time; The Revenant), Arian Moayed (Succession; Inventing Anna; Spider-Man: No Way Home), Laz Alonso (The Boys; Avatar; Fast & Furious), Carmen Ejogo (Selma; True Detective; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games; Spotlight; The Lovely Bones).

Krasinski is currently in the midst of filming a full-length Jack Ryan feature film for Amazon MGM Studios, reprising the role after four seasons on the hit Prime Video Series. He also directed and starred in the fantasy family comedy IF last year, and, a few years ago, made his MCU debut as a Reed Richards variant in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Academy Award-winning Portman recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake, and her recent credits include Todd Haynes' black comedy drama May December and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which saw her character Jane Foster suit up as The Mighty Thor. 

González reteams with Ritchie after last year's historical actioner The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will also return for his next film In the Grey, which co-stars Henry Cavill and Rosamund Pike. 

Fountain of Youth starts streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, on May 23!

Watch the new trailer below:

“Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Related:

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman & Eiza González Seek Immortality In Thrilling New Trailer
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 5:11 PM
Man, Johnny boy.

My man, Johnny [frick]ing boy.

I like you mate, I mean, a quiet place was just brilliant.

Jack Ryan, not bad at all.

But come on Johnny, aren't you taking this leading man thing a bit too seriously.

Some things work but some things just dont work.

You ain't [frick]ing Harrison mate or even Matthew, or even Nicholas, that [frick]ing nose can only get you so far.

And Guy, I mean what the [frick] mate? Henry or even Jason wasn't available?

For [frick]s Sakes
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 5:15 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - yeah! I like the guy and he did a great job in the projects you mentioned but still doesn’t seem right as a leading man for some reason. The nose comment is hilarious, why would that be a problem? Lmao.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 5:30 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Matey , if I dont [frick]ing say it, who will?🤷‍♂️😂
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 4/24/2025, 5:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - It’s the internet, so I’m pretty sure we can find another myopic, prejudiced doofus somewhere. Don’t worry, you’re easily replaced. 👌
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 5:54 PM
@EducatedDefense - Mother[frick]er.

“That’s racist, mate. I’m the only myopic, prejudiced motherfing doofus on the internet.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/24/2025, 6:29 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - It's like these Jim gifs were designed to be a commentary on his career after The Office lol

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 5:13 PM
I’m a simple man, I see Eiza and Natalie Portman, and I watch. Still hard to take Krasinski seriously as a leading man though. Not sure what it is.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 5:44 PM
@Shivermetimbers -

20 years of The Office.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 4/24/2025, 5:15 PM
This new movie is going to be a National Treasure of Uncharted proportions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 5:31 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - those National Treasure movies are fun…

Also I even thought Uncharted was ok.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 4/24/2025, 6:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I totally enjoy the National Treasure movies. Uncharted had some cool action, but I don't think I ever got over them not casting the perfect actor for Sully, Bruce Campbell.

Really, I was just being silly, I enjoy this type of movie in general, so I'll give it a shot.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/24/2025, 5:22 PM
I'll check it out. Good cast and Ritchie. Might be a solid B movie.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/24/2025, 5:39 PM
Portman aging like a fine wine.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/24/2025, 5:40 PM
Looks generic asf

Don’t these stars (Natalie, Tucci and Krasinski) have better scripts to read and take on?

Also I didn’t know this was Guy Ritchie until his name popped up halfway through and I thought what?

The guy who directed the Sherlock movies (which I love) and The Gentleme n (which I also love) is directing ?

How in the world , does Apple suck out all creative input out of its directors?

Matthew Vaughn awfully directed that Henry Cavill movie for Apple, even tho his previous works were really good.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 5:47 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

They've done doing it for the art flicks.

This is their newest doing it to pay for lobster thermidor, caviar, and veal movie.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/24/2025, 5:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -


Probably but even their art films aren’t sticking , in the case of Natalie, she’s been in some duds and hasn’t gotten any buzz since Black Swan
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 6:42 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

True.

She's a middling actor and can't sell her looks as much as she could.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 5:46 PM
I think that looks decent so I’ll definitely give it a watch!!.

Heck of a cast too.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/24/2025, 5:49 PM
Let’s just keep it real and say this shit looks wack.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 5:50 PM
These middling actors?

Apple TV+?

In Hollywood Slop #8-442-GX-5?

This will go down as one of the movies of 2025.

?si=a7Mxw6ST1DLKmA9c
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/24/2025, 6:49 PM
I can assure you - even as a Guy Ritchie fan - this will not be the adventure of a lifetime. This doesn't remotely even look like a Ritchie movie.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/24/2025, 7:00 PM
The "Adenture" of a life-time you say??? Is Krasinski playing a dentist or something???

(If that's true; please don't tell me his character's name is "Crentist") 😁
grif
grif - 4/24/2025, 7:24 PM
this is for ladies that like stuff like the librarians. they better hope the budget is low on this

oh its on apple tv. they dont give a [frick]

