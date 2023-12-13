DOCTOR WHO: Disney+ Reveals New Christmas Special Teaser Along With "The Goblin Song" Clip

Christmas has come early because Disney+ just shared a new teaser for the next highly-anticipated Doctor Who Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," ahead of its December 25 premiere.

This Christmas Special welcomes Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday. Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth.

The cast also includes Davina McCall (as herself), Michelle Greenidge (Carla Sunday), Angela Wynter (Cherry Sunday), and Anita Dobson (Mrs. Flood).

Accompanying this 30-second preview is "The Goblin Song," a musical piece in the episode which may very well end up being the Christmas #1 song in the UK (even though it's, uh, about eating babies). It's a catchy tune and a hint at what's to come in an era of Doctor Who that showrunner Russell T Davies has said will be more fantasy-based.

He also plans to move away from the darker storytelling prevalent in many current dramas and recently said this about his approach to Doctor Who when the series returns:

"It is a feel good show and I’m very determined to keep it that way because it’s a tough world. Not only are there terrible things happening in the world, but we’re told about them constantly, it is the 24 hour news coverage, it worries me that children see this." "It is certainly my own point of view generally that levels of mental health among young people is a scary thing these days, so if we can put a show out into the world that makes you smile, that is a warm hope, that is an hour of joy once a week – many hours of joy if you want to go back through the archive – then that’s no bad thing." "[We] need something we can have a laugh, two characters in the lead who are your friends. That’s what this is, it is a lovely big hug from your friend."

"Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby," reads the officially released synopsis for the episode.' "Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together..."

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, for BBC and Disney Branded Television. Executive producers include Davies (writer and showrunner), Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, and Phil Collinson.

Take a look at the new teaser, and the full version of "The Goblin Song," below (via SFFGazette.com).