DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Teases Ruby Sunday Mystery And Fifteenth Doctor's Need For A Companion

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed the show's upcoming season will continue to explore Ruby Sunday's origin and elaborated on why the Doctor needs to have a human companion by his side.

By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2023 03:12 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Doctor Who's Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," introduced the Fifteenth Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday. Played by British actress Millie Gibson, we found the character on the hunt for answers about her parents, only to later learn that there's no record of them. 

The Doctor and Ruby later clashed with the Goblin King, with his machinations forcing the Doctor to travel back in time to rescue her as a baby after a cloaked figure abandoned her at a church. There's almost certainly more story to be told there and theories range from the mysterious person being Ruby herself to the Doctor somehow already knowing who it was that abandoned her. 

Talking on Doctor Who: Video Commentaries, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed Ruby's mysterious origin story will play a key role in the long-running sci-fi series as we head into the show's new season 1 (a.k.a. season 14). 

"The story that we’re kicking off here about the adoption and having been fostered and then adopted and being a foundling actually runs through the entire series," he teased (via SFFGazette.com). "This one's quite a fable - the foundling on the church doorstep in the snow."

"That story then continues into the series - we come back to that church," Davies continued. "There's all sorts of things...there were people in those scenes you don't know were there. There's a lot more to come."

Many fans were surprised to see the lengths the Doctor went to to save Ruby, particularly as the Goblin King ended up being impaled on a church spire. When producer Chris May put it to Davies that we were seeing a "vengeful Doctor," the showrunner responded, "It's why he needs a human."

We know the Doctor tends to head down a dark path when he's on his own (a theme Davies explored when the Tenth Doctor declared himself "Time Lord Victorious"), so that would explain why he ended up going back for Ruby after initially choosing to leave her behind. 

A new clip from the next batch of episodes has also been released which shows the Doctor and Ruby exploring a spaceship as some sort of alien creature closes in. 

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a massive global following, with 9.6 million fans across social platforms/channels and 100 million video views on YouTube in the last year alone. 

You can watch that new clip ahead of Doctor Who's return this May in the X post below.

AnthonyVonGeek - 12/29/2023, 3:25 PM
I liked Dr Who better before Disney got involved.
grif - 12/29/2023, 3:36 PM
why dont they change the tardis interior look?
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2023, 3:49 PM
Idk if it’s because it was a Christmas Special or just the general tone of this new era but it felt fairytale-ish which gave me Series 5 vibes at times.

Anyway very intrigued so far about the mystery around Ruby so far , don’t think her parents are someone we already know though but will meet.

Speaking of her , I liked Millie Gibson as Ruby and her chemistry with Ncuti’s Doctor!!.
dracula - 12/29/2023, 3:55 PM
Pretty simple he is lonely.

Moffat showed why the doctor needs companions in Matt Smith’s final season

