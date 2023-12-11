DOCTOR WHO Spoilers: THE GIGGLE Reveals The Master's Fate And Teases The Villain's Eventual Return

In the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary, "The Giggle," The Master's fate was finally revealed and it appears the stage is being set for the iconic villain's eventual return. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2023 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Russell T Davies' plan to kick off his next era of Doctor Who with a fresh start began in earnest on Saturday evening with the third 60th anniversary special, "The Giggle." However, just because the Time Lord has rid himself of his baggage, the door hasn't been closed on some familiar foes from the past returning!

During the Fourteenth Doctor's battle with the Toymaker, the villain mentioned that he's made the Doctor's past a jigsaw puzzle, an apparent attempt by Davies to explain away some of the show's recent continuity errors. 

He also mentioned playing a game with the dying Master that the evil Time Lord lost, culminating with him being transformed into his gold tooth. 

Yes, just like the Master's essence once found itself trapped within a ring, it's now in a tooth and, after Toymaker's defeat, we see a woman's hand pick it up from UNIT's landing pad (echoing what happened during Davies' previous run when The Master appeared defeated). 

It seems likely that someone within UNIT is responsible and we're sure this plot thread will be picked up on at some point. John Simm portrayed the Master during Davies' previous stint as Doctor Who's showrunner, so it's safe to assume the same could happen again. 

However, the last actor to play him, Sacha Dhawan, recently revealed he's anxious to reprise the role in the long-running series. 

"I think at the current time, yes. I feel as an actor that I'm so fortunate and I've done my thing with him. But at the same time, you know what it's like with Doctor Who; you could blow a character to shreds and they'll still find a way of coming back."

"Also, seeing the new series of Doctor Who coming out next, and the cast and Russell [T Davies] coming back, oh my god."

"I've been seeing all the speculation in the press and I have such major FOMO. I know it's going to be so good, as well. I think it's good to maybe have a break from it, and if I was asked to maybe come back, I think I'd inject a new lease of life into it now having had a break from it."

BBC has also released a new behind-the-scenes video from Saturday's final 60th anniversary special which you can see below (via SFFGazette.com) along with a screenshot of that big moment teasing the Master's return.

TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2023, 6:41 AM
Kate was wearing red nail polish if I’m not mistaken so it could have her been her who picked it up , maybe she’s being controlled or something?.



Anyway , The Master is my favorite Doctor Who villain so I’m down for them to appear whenever…

I hope it’s Sacha Dhawan because I loved his version but it will likely be a new actor i feel.
Apophis71 - 12/11/2023, 7:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Going to be interesting to see how everything pans out what with some potential clues in place and the whole jigsaw comment meaning easier to pass of some stuff that was put in place in new Who were part of the Toymaker messing about thus revealing there are missing pieces and red herrings in believed canon.

Would love to see any of the new Who Master's back, loved them all even when issues with the stories they were involved in but is more likely I feel to be someone new.

One interesting thought I had after someone mentioned some of the recent reveals has me wondering...

We were told the Doctor and the Master had their memories erased and saw 'supposedly' the truth of all that, this is the sort of thing that could easily be planted evidence. I doubt they would throw it all out however why did the Timelords artificialy limit regenerations to 12 if it was an ability they acquired from the Doctor after observing several regenerations and experiments. Why not ten of twenty, unless they discovered specific issues that occured after the 12th timeless child and maybe that something meant the Doctor bi-generated then too...

...or are some of the pieces of his believed life in the wrong place and the black female Doctor isn't from his past at all but the 16th Doctor or some such.

Then there is the thing of does Tennant retain the ability to regenerate or not now, what could he become and when/where will he factor into anything.

Ultimately as long as most episodes are standalone, love having linguering questions, looking for clues to thin on and waiting to see where things end up that RTD was so great with when he did the Bad Wolf story arc. Hopefully this will be as good or better of a long arc story and the individual episodes are back to the best the show can be :D
MartianManHuntr - 12/11/2023, 6:52 AM
marvel72 - 12/11/2023, 7:42 AM
I don't think you'll have enough watching that actually gives a shit.

