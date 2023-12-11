DOCTOR WHO Spoilers: THE GIGGLE Reveals The Master's Fate And Teases The Villain's Eventual Return

Russell T Davies' plan to kick off his next era of Doctor Who with a fresh start began in earnest on Saturday evening with the third 60th anniversary special, "The Giggle." However, just because the Time Lord has rid himself of his baggage, the door hasn't been closed on some familiar foes from the past returning!

During the Fourteenth Doctor's battle with the Toymaker, the villain mentioned that he's made the Doctor's past a jigsaw puzzle, an apparent attempt by Davies to explain away some of the show's recent continuity errors.

He also mentioned playing a game with the dying Master that the evil Time Lord lost, culminating with him being transformed into his gold tooth.

Yes, just like the Master's essence once found itself trapped within a ring, it's now in a tooth and, after Toymaker's defeat, we see a woman's hand pick it up from UNIT's landing pad (echoing what happened during Davies' previous run when The Master appeared defeated).

It seems likely that someone within UNIT is responsible and we're sure this plot thread will be picked up on at some point. John Simm portrayed the Master during Davies' previous stint as Doctor Who's showrunner, so it's safe to assume the same could happen again.

However, the last actor to play him, Sacha Dhawan, recently revealed he's anxious to reprise the role in the long-running series.

"I think at the current time, yes. I feel as an actor that I'm so fortunate and I've done my thing with him. But at the same time, you know what it's like with Doctor Who; you could blow a character to shreds and they'll still find a way of coming back." "Also, seeing the new series of Doctor Who coming out next, and the cast and Russell [T Davies] coming back, oh my god." "I've been seeing all the speculation in the press and I have such major FOMO. I know it's going to be so good, as well. I think it's good to maybe have a break from it, and if I was asked to maybe come back, I think I'd inject a new lease of life into it now having had a break from it."

