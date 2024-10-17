DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly "Not Long" For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly &quot;Not Long&quot; For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air

A new report reveals that Ncuti Gatwa's stint as Doctor Who's Time Lord could be nearing its end and, once again, season 3 is far from a guarantee despite the second batch of episodes having been shot.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

A few months ago, we learned that Doctor Who's future isn't as safe as most fans expected after the BBC and Disney+ teamed up to produce Russell T Davies' splashy new revival of the long-running sci-fi series. 

Ratings didn't take off in the way executives expected and it appears Disney+ might be regretting its investment in a show that hasn't been the draw for subscribers the studio initially expected. 

Season 2 has already been shot and, last week, Whovians seeming received some good news when Ncuti Gatwa appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed, "We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

While that quote was shared with the press by BBC, when the chat show aired, edits had been made to change the actor's quote to, "We finished the second season earlier this year, we've got the Christmas episode coming out...at Christmas...But it’s been amazing."

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has spoken to the BBC, with the channel claiming it didn't request any alterations to what Gatwa said (instead, the change was put down to wanting to liven up the interview). However, a spokesperson states, "As we’ve said previously, the decision on season three will be made after season two transmits and as always we don’t comment on speculation."

The trade adds that while Doctor Who season 2 will likely air in the Spring, Disney remains uncertain about whether it will continue to co-produce the show beyond 2025. The BBC is unlikely to give up the series but if Disney walks away, but the House of Mouse's departure would lead to significant budget cuts. 

It appears the series is close to losing Gatwa because a source tells them that "he might not be long for the job" due to exploring other roles. 

In July, we learned that Disney is expected to step in once The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off wraps, and a decision should be made quite quickly. One source believes the season 2 finale has been shot in a way to allow Gatwa to move on from the series, hinting that another creative overhaul might take place. 

The prospect of Disney+ parting ways with the BBC and Doctor Who has been described as a "disaster" by one source. 

Where has it gone wrong for the series? Many fans have taken issue with Davies' creative decisions and the lack of classic villains. Meanwhile, Gatwa barely being featured in two of the eight episodes (due to scheduling conflicts with Sex Education) also did little to help establish him as the Doctor with newcomers and returning viewers alike. 

As always, keep checking back here for more on Doctor Who as we have it.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/17/2024, 7:45 AM
Boring and weird show I only watched 2 or 3 episodes.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/17/2024, 7:48 AM
Can't say I've ever watched a whole episode of Dr Who, but for what it's worth it, I (mostly) liked him in Sex Education. Season 4 was a bore though!
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 10/17/2024, 7:53 AM
Pretty sure the season 3 is only in relation to Disney+. Doctor will have another season with BBC.

It’s like none of you have ever heard of the show before.
Beer85
Beer85 - 10/17/2024, 7:58 AM
Show has been utter garbage for about 10 years. Last 5 or so have been worse than CW stuff.
puchito
puchito - 10/17/2024, 8:00 AM
It was RTD Writing almost the entire series that is to blame. The episodes were childish and poorly timed out and written. They need to immediately fire RTD and take a break from the show…..Reboot in 5 or 8 years from now……but seriously FIre RTD and never ever let him write for any loved show again….my 2 cents
HermanM
HermanM - 10/17/2024, 8:00 AM
More anti white race replacement with pro LGBTQP stuff and utter contempt towards its fans. I am sure the audience has shrank significantly.

