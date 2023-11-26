DOCTOR WHO: THE STAR BEAST Ending Explained - What Happens To Donna When She's Reunited With The Doctor?

Doctor Who returned last night with "The Star Beast," but what happened when Donna Noble was finally reunited with The Doctor? We're delving into what happened, but be warned that major spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2023 02:11 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Doctor Who returned on Saturday evening with "The Star Beast," the first of three 60th-anniversary specials heading our way from showrunner Russell T Davies. 

In that, we picked up with The Fourteenth Doctor (who, for reasons which have yet to be revealed, looks exactly like the Tenth Doctor) as he reunited with his former companion Donna Noble through a bizarre series of circumstances revolving around the secretly sinister - and oddly adorable - Beep the Meep. 

Way back in 2008, Donna made a heroic sacrifice by absorbing regeneration energy which gave her the knowledge of a Time Lord, all in a bid to save the universe. To save her, The Doctor had no other choice than to erase her memories, with it made clear that Donna remembering him would lead to her death. 

After fate reunites them, we reach a point where the only way to stop Meep is for the Time Lord knowledge in Donna's brain to be unlocked. To save her family, she agrees and armed with that, and her original memories, the old friends once again save the day. 

Sadly, after London is saved, she collapses to the floor and appears to die in The Doctor's arms.  

Hold off on grabbing the hankies, though, because she's very much alive! By giving birth to her daughter, Rose, that regeneration energy was shared between them. They both hold that Time Lord knowledge but choose to release it, ensuring they'll both live (and that Donna gets to keep her lost memories). 

As the episode wraps up, Donna enters the TARDIS to go and visit her grandfather Wilf only to drop her coffee on the new-look console, throwing the time machine into chaos and sending her and The Doctor to parts unknown!

Also below (via SFFGazette.com) are the show's new opening titles, a look inside the latest iteration of the TARDIS, and a glimpse at what's to come in the next special, "Wild Blue Yonder."

What did you think about Doctor Who's return and Donna finally being saved? 

Origame - 11/26/2023, 2:11 PM
I prefer the oversaturated crystal dildo design they had before, thank you very much.
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 2:12 PM
Is it heresy if I say I’ve never watch this show and I don’t like the new Doctor. For some reason, all these doctors had a sense of mystery to them. The new doctor comes off as a drama queen. Is it fair for me to make such a comment?
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:14 PM
@worcestershire - Fair to feel how you feel about anything, esp if new to the show tbh :D
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 2:14 PM
I know people apparently admire Peter Capaldi’s version the most
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 2:16 PM
@Apophis71 - thanks man. People tend to get defensive about the things they hold dear, thus had to give a disclaimer. I appreciate your sincerity
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:22 PM
@worcestershire - Of modern most tend to prefer Tennant, after that Matt Smith, so David isn't technicaly new as was the second of the modern era (10th incarnation) but now for reasons likely tied to the coming big bad back as the 14th too.

Of Classic Who Tom Baker normaly ranks top of all lists

A LOT of Brits grew up with Dr Who for obvious reasons so yeh, some can get passionate but most are cool if a given incarnation or run isn't for them and esp if folk not from the UK don't get it, lol. We tend to be well aware our TV does not always translate well abroad :D
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 2:25 PM
@Apophis71 - I stand corrected. I still remember it like yesterday when Peter was announced and everyone was raving about him. Guess Tenant’s version is the most popular of this time. And you’re right, I tried watching an episode here and there, but was moderately confused. Maybe I should start at the beginning
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:30 PM
@worcestershire - Folk LOVED the casting of Capaldi, great actor, till the episodes started landing and the writing in the main wasn't as strong. More the point however when he first regenerated they did the whole not quite all there thing (not the first time the Doctor had a bad regeneration) which didn't realy work for many. Once he got past that he was good in the role but the stories were very hit and miss.
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 2:32 PM
@Apophis71 - damn, goes to show you that bad script and writing can spoil a potentially exquisite product.. ah well
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:35 PM
@worcestershire - Watch Eccleston (season one of modern) designed to get everyone up to speed on the concepts more then try Tennant with Rose staight after. Donna as an assistant isn't for all and brought out more of the dramatic side of Tennant so may need easing into that :D
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:13 PM
Great episode, not without issues but a solid 4/5 for me and a fab start to arc and finding out what is realy going on with Tennant being the 14th AND 10th.
dracula - 11/26/2023, 2:15 PM
Sounds like a really cheap resolution

At least its better than the no explanation given when it looked like she was going to die in The End Of Time.

Got to love the new TARDIS, feels like they did for the classic Tardis what Star Trek 2009 did for the classic Enterprise Bridge

and yup feels like they are celebrating the 10th doctor, not doctor who
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:26 PM
@dracula - Fits to have all that stuff to run along for a Tennat incarnation too, I like it but not my favourite interior. Tend to prefer less bright ones, more steam punky style ones are more my thing but cool all the same.


Place bets now the big bad pulled strings, ie the coffee thing was no accident.
dracula - 11/26/2023, 2:34 PM
@Apophis71 - considering how much the Celestial Toy Maker was featured in the advertising and he was nowhere in the first story, yeah he is probably pulling the strings

guessing he will make is presence known at the end of the next special before being proper big bad of the final one
CerealKiller1 - 11/26/2023, 2:41 PM
@Apophis71 - I’d like to think it’s the big bad pulling strings, but they set up earlier in the episode that Donna lost her job because she spilled her coffee on something, so I have a feeling it was meant to be more of a joke at her expense

Saying that, some of the trailers made it seem like he puppeteers some things, so you could be right!
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 2:45 PM
@CerealKiller1 - True, was made to look like a callback to how she lost her job but just to me did not look like an accident but wouldn't be the first time I read to much into something with a show coughMephistocough
CerealKiller1 - 11/26/2023, 2:52 PM
@Apophis71 - Haha no to be honest the more I think about it now, the spill was SUPER theatrical and over the top, so I’m leaning more to your theory!
marvel72 - 11/26/2023, 3:39 PM
It was f*ckin terrible, that's how they celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who.

