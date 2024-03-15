DOCTOR WHO Will Launch Simultaneously Worldwide With 2-Episode Premiere; New Poster And Key Art Revealed

DOCTOR WHO Will Launch Simultaneously Worldwide With 2-Episode Premiere; New Poster And Key Art Revealed DOCTOR WHO Will Launch Simultaneously Worldwide With 2-Episode Premiere; New Poster And Key Art Revealed

BBC and Disney+ have confirmed today that the new season of Doctor Who will debut simultaneously worldwide and, along with the premiere date, we have a poster, key art, and news on the next trailer...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

BBC and Disney+ are teaming up for Russell T Davies' Doctor Who relaunch (explaining why Ncuti Gatwa's era will kick off with a new "season 1"), and it's been announced today (via SFFGazette.com) that it will be the first-ever season to launch on the streamer and release simultaneously worldwide.

On Friday, May 10, at 7pm ET, two new episodes will hit Disney+ internationally and also the BCC iPlayer in the UK at 12am BST on May 11. Later that day, they'll air on BBC One before the annual Eurovision Song Contest. 

Disney+ has released new key art and a still featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Gatwa, alongside his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. A brand-new trailer from Disney+ will debut next Friday, March 22, and we'll be bringing that to you the second it drops. 

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, "At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!"

The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Take a look at the latest teasers for Doctor Who's return in the X posts below. 

DOCTOR WHO: Former Showrunner Steven Moffat May Return To Sci-Fi TV Series For 2024 Christmas Special
Related:

DOCTOR WHO: Former Showrunner Steven Moffat May Return To Sci-Fi TV Series For 2024 Christmas Special
MORBIUS Star Matt Smith Teases Possible DOCTOR WHO Return And Reflects On How BBC Series Impacted His Career
Recommended For You:

MORBIUS Star Matt Smith Teases Possible DOCTOR WHO Return And Reflects On How BBC Series Impacted His Career
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/15/2024, 8:22 PM
This show still exists? And, Americans are the dumb ones?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/15/2024, 8:23 PM
[frick] this...
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/15/2024, 8:50 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - agreed
JohnPain
JohnPain - 3/15/2024, 9:09 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -

Yeah, I don't know how this tired old show is still going.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/15/2024, 9:28 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -
Agreed, show should be laid to rest at this point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 8:43 PM
Sweet , can’t wait!!.

Looking forward to seeing more of The Doctor & Ruby Sunday together since I liked their chemistry & dynamic together in the Christmas special.

User Comment Image

This is the most excited I’ve been for the show in awhile!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/15/2024, 8:59 PM
Hard no
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/15/2024, 9:03 PM
Live action teen titans film at DC studios has been announced by the same writer as Supergirl upcoming film😐....
EZBeast
EZBeast - 3/15/2024, 9:14 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - umm isn't that the title of the article from like 2 hours ago?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/15/2024, 9:04 PM
This hasn't started already?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/15/2024, 9:23 PM
Kickass! TWO episodes I can not watch.

[frick] this hollowed out cuckhole of a once great IP.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/15/2024, 9:26 PM
Not sure this show will last much longer. BBC have already basically cut down the episode count by nearly half, dropping form 14 Episodes (13 + Special) to 8 Episodes with this series - of which the first two episodes are being aired on the same day.

I wouldn't be surprised if it turns into how the BBC handled Sherlock where we wind up with three episodes a year until the contract with Disney expires or is cancelled and BBC shelves the series.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder