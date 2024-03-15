DOCTOR WHO Will Launch Simultaneously Worldwide With 2-Episode Premiere; New Poster And Key Art Revealed

BBC and Disney+ are teaming up for Russell T Davies' Doctor Who relaunch (explaining why Ncuti Gatwa's era will kick off with a new "season 1"), and it's been announced today (via SFFGazette.com) that it will be the first-ever season to launch on the streamer and release simultaneously worldwide.

On Friday, May 10, at 7pm ET, two new episodes will hit Disney+ internationally and also the BCC iPlayer in the UK at 12am BST on May 11. Later that day, they'll air on BBC One before the annual Eurovision Song Contest.

Disney+ has released new key art and a still featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Gatwa, alongside his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. A brand-new trailer from Disney+ will debut next Friday, March 22, and we'll be bringing that to you the second it drops.

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, "At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!"

The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Take a look at the latest teasers for Doctor Who's return in the X posts below.